Latest Ugandan Entertainment News & Updates | Pulse Uganda

EntertainmentLatest Ugandan Entertainment News & Updates | Pulse Uganda
Women in music push for industry equityThe "Women in Music: Addressing Inequality & Unlocking Opportunity" panel brought together leading voices to discuss the challenges and triumphs of women in the music industry.
PHOTOS: Alien Skin denied bailUgandan singer Patrick Mulwana, widely known as Alien Skin, was denied bail and remanded to Luzira Prison until Thursday, November 28, following his reappearance at the Makindye Court on Monday morning.
Sheebah gives birth to baby boySheebah Karungi has given birth to a baby boy, according to his friend and fellow singer Roden Y Kabako
Fangone member's death shocked our doctors – Nsambya Hospital CEO speaksDr Sekitoleko shed light on the events leading up to Joram’s passing and addressed allegations of negligence.
Pallaso faces backlash for defending Alien SkinPallaso’s remarks have sparked heated debates, with fans and entertainment commentators criticising him for appearing to support violence.
Neon Rave brings the heat to Buziga this weekendRenowned for its electrifying atmosphere since its launch in 2022, the Neon Rave returns, bigger and better than ever, offering an unforgettable night of music, neon lights, and Tusker Lite moments.
Netizens school Sheilah Gashumba on 'business class' after Uganda Airlines rantNetizens have expressed surprise at media personality Sheilah Gashumba's apparent lack of understanding of how commercial airlines operate, following her criticism of Uganda Airlines in a post shared on X on Thursday, November 21.
Betty Mpologoma wants to reward TikTokers for reviving her 2005 hit songThe catchy track quickly gained traction in August this year, becoming a favourite sound for over 83,000 users on the platform.
Judith Babirye rallies Ugandans abroad to have many children; here’s why Babirye had her second-born daughter five years ago, shortly after her arrival in Canada. She was 42 years old at the time.
PHOTOS: Sasha Ferguson shares baby bump picturesSasha Ferguson took to social media to share the joyous news that their family has grown to four members.
Canary Mugume announces birth of babyMedia personality Canary Mugume and his wife, Sasha Ferguson, have welcomed another child.
Alien Skin arrested by police, faces murder, assault chargesTensions escalated when Alien Skin and his Fangone squad reportedly became aggressive, demanding medical forms from the attending doctor.
Balaam rehires Andrew Kyamagero for Radio 4Media personality Andrew Kyamagero has made a return to radio, joining Radio 4, owned by Balaam Barugahara, the State Minister for Children and Youth Affairs.
Tyson threw 18 punches and got $1 million per punch—Katt WilliamsWilliams sat down again with Shannon Sharpe for yet another soul-baring and demon-chasing interview on Club Shay Shay.
I’ve hit rock bottom: Former Miss Curvy Belinda Nansasi pleads for helpNow a single mother of an eight-year-old, Nansasi has resorted to doing laundry for her neighbours in Buwaate, a physically demanding job
Pictorial: Highlights from 9th Nyege Nyege editionHeld at a single venue this year, the festival was seamless for attendees to navigate, allowing them to soak in the full experience without hassle.
Government finally caps moneylenders interest rate at 2.8%This move comes amid growing public anger and a series of incidents highlighting the unethical behaviour of some moneylenders.
Lydia Jazmine: the sexy style goddessThere are particular attributes that sex up her wardrobes to ensure that if it ever malfunctions, it will do so on the side of being tastefully risqué.
I will always support Nyege Nyege- KadagaKadaga was talking to Nyege Nyege festival attendees, accompanied by Busoga Tourism Minister Hellen Namutamba Olga and several government officials
Nyege Nyege Festival: My 2019 experienceAs the Content Editor & Events Manager of KQ Africa, I moderated the creative talk sessions at the Festival.