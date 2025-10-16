Juliet Zawedde splashes Shs 110M on gowns; Chameleone to perform at wedding

US-based Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur Juliet Zawedde is sparing no expense ahead of her upcoming wedding to Tanzanian singer Bushoke, set for Friday, 17th October 2025, in Massachusetts.

In a dazzling display of opulence, Zawedde reportedly spent over Shs 117 million (approximately $34,000).

She purchased the dresses

Zawedde, who only earlier this week hosted a glamorous bridal shower, has reportedly purchased her wedding gowns from high-end boutiques in New York City.

According to Ugandan journalist Josephat Sseguya, who travelled to the US to attend the event, the gowns each cost a staggering $17,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

The forthcoming ceremony is the culmination of months of highly publicised romance between the Ugandan businesswoman and Tanzanian bongo flava star, whose real name is Dennis Mjema.

The couple announced their engagement in August, with Zawedde noting that they "complete each other."

Juliet Zawedde

Jose Chameleone to Headline Performance

Adding major star power to the celebration is legendary Ugandan musician Jose Chameleone.

ADVERTISEMENT

A long-time friend of Zawedde, Chameleone has already arrived in the US and is slated to perform at the wedding.

The singer has been conducting serious rehearsals with his team, whom he travelled with from Uganda, according to Sseguya.

The exclusive wedding, which will take place at Spinelli’s Function Facility in Peabody, Massachusetts, is expected to draw over 300 guests.