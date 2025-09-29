I am a ladies man, says John Blaq

Musician John Blaq has publicly clarified his stance on his personal life and image, asserting his status as a "ladies’ man"

In a televised interview on Monday, the artist addressed the constant speculation about his dating life and declared his deliberate efforts to cultivate a public persona that is strongly linked to women.

“I tried to be seen as a ladies’ man. I don't want to be linked in any way with homosexuals. That is why nothing can separate me from women,” he stated.

The singer, whose real name is Kasadha John, admitted that while he has not yet publicly introduced a partner, one may exist, indicating that timing is the main factor.

“The problem is I have not found someone to make public. She might be there but it is not yet time to make her public. Everything has its time,” he noted, pushing back against the media scrutiny he often faces.

The Quest for Privacy

Blaq used the interview to make a strong appeal for boundaries, questioning why his fans and the media demand access to every detail of his private affairs.

He expressed a desire to keep some aspects of his life shielded from the public eye.

“Besides, I want my life to be private because I also don’t know what’s going on in your lives as fans. Why do you want to know everything about me? I need to keep some stuff to myself,” he insisted.

Blaq’s public relationships, particularly his past link with musician Vanessa, the ex-babymama of fellow artist Ziza Bafana, have been a source of significant controversy.

Their entanglement became headline news after videos of the two cuddling in bed were leaked online.