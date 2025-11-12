Nakazibwe: I ended things when he asked me to choose between him & Briella

Media personality Faridah Nakazibwe has shared how she once ended a romantic relationship because the man she was dating refused to accept singer Bruno K’s daughter, Briella Kiggundu.

After Briella’s mother passed away, Faridah took on the responsibility of caring for the young girl. This decision led to rumours that she and Bruno K were in a relationship.

Speaking about her experience in an interview, Faridah revealed that her then-partner was uncomfortable with the ongoing rumours and wanted her to return Briella to her biological father. She said that was a request she could never agree to.

“I once ended a relationship because the man said he didn’t love that girl, Briella,” Faridah shared.

“He came into my life when I was tired of relationships, but he kept pushing, so I gave him a chance. Later, he said he didn’t want Briella in my life because she wasn’t my biological daughter.”

She explained that her partner’s attitude shocked her, especially since Briella was only three years old at the time.

“He said he wasn’t comfortable with the rumours about me and her father. When he asked me to choose between him and Briella, I chose my little girl,” Faridah said.