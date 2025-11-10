Faridah Nakazibwe reveals why Mwasuze Mutya led her to quit TV

Former NTV Uganda presenter Faridah Nakazibwe has shared the story behind Mwasuze Mutya, the hit talk show she hosted for over a decade.

Speaking in an interview with media personality Ruth Kalibbala Bwanika, Faridah revealed that the show’s concept existed long before it was approved.

“The idea stayed on my manager’s desk for three years before it finally came to life,” she said.

Faridah explained that her inspiration came from her childhood experiences.

“Growing up, our parents provided for us but rarely had conversations with us. There were many things I didn’t know or have people to talk to about,” she said.

She added that Mwasuze Mutya became a deeply personal project, her way of learning about life through other people’s stories.

“I was a planned child and had everything I needed, so I didn’t really understand the struggles others went through. The show helped me connect with people and learn from their experiences,” she shared.

However, the same show that shaped her growth also became emotionally draining.

Faridah admitted that the constant exposure to painful life stories took a toll on her mental health, eventually leading to her decision to leave NTV Uganda in 2023.