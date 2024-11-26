Latest Ugandan Sports News & Updates

SportsLatest Ugandan Sports News & Updates
UPDF Boxing team shines with 4 gold medals at military games in NigeriaThe UPDF boxing team secured four gold and two silver medals at the African Military Games in Abuja, showcasing stellar performances in both men’s and women’s categories.
CAF President mourns fallen Ugandan refereeDespite immediate medical attention, the 27-year-old was pronounced dead shortly after being rushed to a nearby medical facility.
Manchester United finally fire Erik Ten HagManchester United has parted ways with manager Erik Ten Hag following a series of disappointing results this season.
Linebet's new partnership: Djibril Cisse has become the company's new ambassadorThe partnership between Djibril Cisse and Linebet offers exciting prospects for both the company and its customers.
I regret not buying Arsenal at $2 billion; now it’s $4 billion - DangoteNigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote has expressed regret over missing the opportunity to purchase Arsenal Football Club when its value was significantly lower.
Linebet supports Monaco: Exclusive offers for fans of the clubAS Monaco—known formally under its full title Association Sportive de Monaco Football Club—is indeed one of those prestigious professional football clubs based right within the beautiful principality known simply AS “Monaco”.
Express FC unveils SEMABET Uganda as official kit sponsor for 2024/25 SeasonThis partnership, valued at up to UGX 500,000,000, represents a significant step forward for the club
Zambian golfer Dayne Jr. Moore triumphs at 2024 Uganda Professional OpenFrom the moment Dayne Jr. Moore fired a dazzling seven-under 64 on the opening day of the Professionals Open, it was clear he was the man to watch.
France to name sports venue after Rebecca CheptegeiMayor Hidalgo, while making the announcement, remarked that Cheptegei had dazzled spectators in Paris with her beauty, strength, and freedom.
Ugandans mourn passing of athlete Rebecca CheptegeiUgandans have flooded social media with tributes to marathon runner Rebecca Cheptegei, who tragically passed away on Thursday, September 5, after being set on fire by her boyfriend.
Ugandan athlete Rebecca Cheptegei passes awayUgandan athlete Rebecca Cheptegei dies after her boyfriend set her on fire
Top golfers from Absa Pro-Am to play in 2025 Magical Kenya OpenThe Magical Kenya Open, established in 1967, has grown to become one of Africa’s premier golf tournaments and is now part of the European Golf Tour
Rebecca Cheptegei attack: What we knowUgandan marathon runner Rebecca Cheptegei, 33, is fighting for her life at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) in Eldoret after allegedly being set on fire by a former boyfriend.
Ugandan athlete's father reveals tussle that led to attack on daughterIn a harrowing incident that has left the athletic community in shock, Ugandan marathoner Rebecca Cheptegei is currently fighting for her life at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) in Eldoret.
World spotlight turns on Uganda as hundreds jet in for Rwenzori MarathonThe marathon, one of fewer than ten in Africa certified by the World Athletics Federation and the only one crossing the equator, is attracting runners and spectators from across the globe.
Dozens to cycle to Kasese as Britam injects Shs. 100m in Rwenzori MarathonThe annual event will attract over 4000 runners, including foreigners from 30 countries.
Stanchart unveils Rwenzori Marathon 2024 prize moneyThis year, the bank has taken a significant step by sponsoring the prize money for both the 42 km and 21 km races
King Oyo sets pace for Ekyoto Ha Mpango festival with motor rally launchThe 3-day rally event was a mix of adrenaline-fueled competition, cultural showcases, and communal spirit, reflecting the diversity and vibrancy of Ugandan culture