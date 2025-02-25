As football continues to see massive financial growth, securing young talent has become an increasingly expensive business. Players under the age of 21 now command huge wages, with some of the world’s brightest young stars raking in eye-watering salaries.

Below, Pulse Uganda presents the top 11 highest paid under-21 footballers in the world, based on their weekly wages.

11. Marcos Leonardo (Al-Ittihad) - £82,396 per week

The 21-year-old Brazilian forward has made an impressive start in Saudi Arabia, earning £82,396 per week at Al-Ittihad. After scoring 13 goals in his first 16 league appearances, Leonardo has shown he deserves this high salary as he continues to make a name for himself.

10. Arda Güler (Real Madrid) - £84,012 per week

At just 19 years old, Arda Güler is already playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world. The Turkish midfielder, who has been compared to Lionel Messi by a former coach, earns £84,012 per week at Real Madrid. With his immense potential, Güler could become one of the biggest stars in football in the coming years.

9. Benjamin Sesko (RB Salzburg) - £91,444 per week

The 21-year-old Slovenian striker is quickly becoming one of the most exciting young players in Europe. Known for his power, speed, and goal-scoring ability, Sesko has earned a £91,444 weekly wage at RB Salzburg. His performances have drawn the attention of top clubs, and he looks set to become a world-class forward.

8. Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig) - £96,637 per week

Xavi Simons has been in excellent form for RB Leipzig, contributing five goals and four assists in the Bundesliga. The 20-year-old Dutch attacking midfielder is on a £96,637 weekly wage. Having previously been a wonderkid at PSV, Simons is now showing his worth at Leipzig, and could move to an even bigger club in the future.

7. Carney Chukwuemeka (Chelsea) - £100,000 per week

Despite limited playing time, Carney Chukwuemeka’s £100,000 weekly salary at Chelsea reflects the club’s belief in his potential. The 21-year-old English midfielder has shown glimpses of his talent, and if given more opportunities, he could become a key player for the Blues.

6. Levi Colwill (Chelsea) - £100,000 per week

Levi Colwill has been a bright spot for Chelsea this season, playing a key role in the team’s defense. At just 21, the English defender is earning £100,000 per week, and his performances suggest that he is worth every penny. Chelsea fans will hope that Colwill continues to develop into a top-class center-back.

5. Leny Yoro (Manchester United) - £115,000 per week

Leny Yoro’s high salary at Manchester United is based on the promise he showed in his early career. The 19-year-old French defender is earning £115,000 per week and is expected to play a big role in the club’s future. United will be hoping that Yoro can help them return to the top of English football.

4. Warren Zaire-Emery (PSG) - £135,712 per week

At just 18 years old, Warren Zaire-Emery has already become one of PSG’s most important players. The French midfielder’s £135,712 weekly wage reflects his rapid rise and the club’s faith in his future. Zaire-Emery is set to be a key figure in PSG’s midfield for years to come.

3. Gavi Martín (Barcelona) - £149,746.61 per week

Gavi's new contract at Barcelona will see him stay at the club up till 2030 with improved salary. This season he's been a major contributor and a key midfield cog in Hansi Flick's side that has impressed both domestically and in Europe.

2. Jhon Duran (Al-Nassr) - £320,000 per week

After moving to Saudi Arabia in January, Jhon Duran has quickly made an impact at Al-Nassr, scoring four goals in just two games. The Colombian striker is earning a massive £320,000 per week, with the chance to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. Duran’s decision to move to Saudi Arabia for both financial and footballing reasons seems to be paying off.

1. Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) - £336,544 per week

Jude Bellingham is the highest-paid under-21 footballer in the world, earning £336,544 per week at Real Madrid. The 19-year-old English midfielder has been sensational for both club and country, leading Real Madrid to a La Liga title and a Champions League win.