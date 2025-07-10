Ugandan jazz maestro Isaiah Katumwa, who recently jetted in from the United States, was overcome with emotion this morning at a press conference announcing his upcoming "Isaiah Katumwa, 30 years of Jazz concert."

The legendary saxophonist could not hold back tears as he recounted his extraordinary journey that began in seemingly humble and unlikely circumstances, a path that has now culminated in a grand celebration of his legacy and the growth of jazz in Uganda.

An Emotional Return and a Look Back

Looking back at his 9-year-old self, when he first dreamed of becoming a musician, he recounted when he saw a white child playing the piano on television.

“I asked myself, ‘How come these white people are able to make cars and planes and play piano…how is it that it is white people who do all these exceptional things? I said to myself I had to do something exceptional."

This moment was to set him on a course that eventually led him to become one of Africa's most revered jazz musicians.

Isaiah Katumwa, speaks at the press conference ahead of his concert (Photos by Andrew Ibanda)

From Broken Saxophone to Global Stages

Katumwa's path was far from conventional. Along the way, he recalled holding his first saxophone. Not only did he have a teacher, but it was also a broken saxophone.

"I look back and realise what can be. That is why I have made my journey not about me, but about inspiring somebody who would be like that little boy. I could have been a village boy somewhere," he said.

"Every time I am sitting on a business class flight or on a phone call with a Grammy-winning artist, I think, What is so special about me?"

This humility drives his mission: "I have made it a point to inspire and encourage others because you never know what another boy could be. That is my definition of legacy."

Katumwa marks 1995 as the official start of his professional journey, not when he first picked up an instrument, but when he began working with the Wakawaka Band at the Sheraton, a time when "there was no internet, no music school, and no emails.

Isaiah Katumwa with some of his mentees

The Unlikely "Sax Wizard" and Ugandan Roots

In his early days, Katumwa admitted, his playing was far from polished. "When I started out, it did not make sense, because first of all, I was self-taught, and whatever I was playing was not really beautiful. It was what was available."

He credits his early fans for their unwavering encouragement, even when he felt undeserving of their praise. "It is what makes my fans along the way very special as well because they encouraged me by saying, ‘you are the best!’ I wasn’t."

He recalled seeing a newspaper headline proclaiming him "Uganda’s sax wizard" and wondering, "what were they thinking? How could that version of me be a wizard? Even now, I wouldn’t take it."

Yet, these early affirmations instilled a crucial belief: "But that made me believe that there has to be something about what I am doing."

Isaiah Katumwa with Myko Ouma and Don Wanyama

Nurturing the Jazz Scene

Katumwa is proud of the new generation of talented musicians inspired by his work, including his show "Jazz with Isaiah" on Urban TV and NTV, and the co-founding of Jazz FM, as key initiatives aimed at promoting jazz, educating audiences, and inspiring aspiring artists.

He is delighted that the upcoming concert not only showcases his personal journey but also reflects the significant growth and evolution of the jazz genre within Uganda.

A Grand Celebration of Legacy

Don Wanyama, CEO of Vision Group, the concert's main sponsor, echoed Katumwa's sentiments, describing the "Isaiah Katumwa, 30 years of Jazz concert" as "a celebration of music excellence, passion and legacy."

The highly anticipated event on July 20th will feature an outstanding lineup of Uganda’s finest talents, including Michael Kitanda, Jose Sax, Naava Grey, Myko Ouma, Shaka Mayanja, and Moses Matovu.

The evening will be hosted by the dynamic duo of Dr. Mitch Egwang and Chrystal Newman.

The concert is proudly by New Vision, Johnny Walker, Tusker Malt, and Coca-Cola.

Early bird tickets are available at Shs 200,000, increasing to Shs 250,000 on the day of the show.