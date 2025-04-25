Pulse logo
Pulse Region
Editions:GhanaKenyaHome

Samson Waswa

Samson Waswa is a reporter covering all topics in the entertainment world as well as political and current affairs.

Articles written by the author

News
Local
24 Apr 2025

Ugandan-made armoured vehicle showroom opens

This showroom, a collaboration between Uganda’s National Enterprise Corporation (NEC) and the global armoured vehicle manufacturer, Streit Group, marks a significant milestone for the country’s defence and industrial sectors. 
NEC-STREIT Armoured Vehicle Showroom in Abayita Ababiri
News
23 Apr 2025

Joe Walker: The tireless road safety champion 

What began as a bold idea to raise awareness through long-distance walks has evolved into a powerful national movement inspiring communities, influencing policy discussions, and shifting mindsets about road safety.
Joe Walker
News
Local
21 Apr 2025

Uganda mourns Pope Francis

Several prominent figures in Uganda have shared heartfelt tributes, reflecting on the Pope’s remarkable life of humility, compassion, and service to humanity.
Deputy House Speaker Thomas Tayebwa mourned Pope Francis
News
21 Apr 2025

Pope Francis dies at 88

The Pope was admitted to the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital on Friday, February 14, 2025, after suffering from a bout of bronchitis for several days.
Pope Francis