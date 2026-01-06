Pallaso talks being locked up in same jail as President Maduro, R Kelly Diddy

Drawing from his own painful past, the singer shared a deeply personal message reflecting on the harsh realities of incarceration at the prison.

Ugandan musician Pallaso reacted to reports that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro had been jailed at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) Brooklyn, one of the most notorious federal facilities in the United States, where he too was locked up years ago.

In his message, Pallaso grouped President Maduro with other high-profile figures said to have passed through MDC Brooklyn, including Sean “Diddy” Combs, R. Kelly and others. He described the facility as “a brutal, isolating experience right in the heart of NYC,” urging people to keep anyone sent there in their thoughts.

Pallaso revealed that he himself was held at MDC Brooklyn in 2009, an experience he says left lasting emotional scars. According to the musician, the prison strips inmates of comfort and dignity regardless of their status, and healing from the trauma can take years.

A prison known for notorious inmates

MDC Brooklyn has long been associated with controversial and high-profile detainees. Among the notable figures linked to the facility are Nicolás Maduro, Luigi Mangione, Sean Diddy Combs, R. Kelly, Michael Cohen, Al Sharpton and Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.

Its reputation for harsh conditions, prolonged isolation and intense security has made it one of the most feared detention centres in the US federal system, especially for inmates awaiting trial or sentencing.

Life in America and Pallaso’s fall and rise

Pallaso spent nearly a decade living in the United States, a period marked by struggle and legal trouble. He has publicly acknowledged serving about three years in prison before being deported to Uganda in 2014.

While reports about the reasons for his arrest vary, some cite allegations of domestic violence, while Pallaso has framed his incarceration as the result of the hardships he faced as an immigrant.