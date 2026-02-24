Speakership race heats up as Mao finally confirms candidature

Mao, who was recently elected as the Member of Parliament for Gulu’s Laroo-Pece Division, said the consultation phase is over and he was “proclaiming” his candidacy for the august office.

Democratic Party leader and Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Norbert Mao on Tuesday officially confirmed long-standing speculation about his intentions to contest for the position of Speaker of Uganda’s 12th Parliament.

Speaking at a press conference, Mao, who was recently elected as the Member of Parliament for Gulu’s Laroo-Pece Division, said the consultation phase is over and he was “proclaiming” his candidacy for the august office.

“The only major qualification for a Speaker is that one must be a Member of Parliament. Therefore, all those elected to the 12th Parliament are eligible candidates, just like all cardinals in the Conclave are qualified to be Pope,” he said.

He urged colleagues to support him only if they believed his election would improve parliamentary performance. He also warned his supporters in the public not to engage in open mobilisation for him as this is illegal.

“I am sorry to all my supporters; please do not campaign for me. The office of Speaker, according to Rule 5, is not attained through campaigning. In fact, during the election of the Speaker, candidates do not even speak.”

A crowded field emerges

Mao’s entry into the speakership contest adds momentum to what was already shaping up as a fiercely competitive race.

He joins incumbent Speaker Anita Among, who remains a declared candidate seeking re-election to lead the House when the 12th Parliament opens in May 2026.

Alongside them, Mbale City Woman MP Lydia Wanyoto Mutende has also thrown her hat into the ring, saying she has consulted widely and intends to engage all MPs ahead of the vote for Speaker, scheduled under parliamentary rules but with intense political campaigning behind the scenes.

Another contender is State Minister for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Persis Namuganza, who has formally declared her bid with a pledge to restore dignity and accountability to Parliament.

