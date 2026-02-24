Byanyima defends Archbishop Ssemogerere: ‘He stood up against the president’

Speaking to reporters at the Kampala High Court on Tuesday, where she had attended her husband’s court session, Byanyima dismissed claims circulating on social media that the Archbishop had capitulated to State pressure.

Winnie Byanyima has come out firmly in defence of Kampala Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere following public criticism over the postponement of a special mass that had been organised to pray for her detained husband, Kizza Besigye, and other political prisoners.

“The catholic church stands strong. I am very proud of our archbishop Paul Ssemmwogerere,” she said.

“He stood up strong. When president Museveni rang him, he was telling him to cancel the mass and the archbishop told him, ‘this will backfire on you. You should not enter the space of the church.’”

Controversy at Rubaga

Yesterday, Monday, Rubaga Cathedral abruptly postponed the planned afternoon mass.

The service had been organised to pray for Col Dr Besigye and others described by supporters as political detainees.

Byanyima later revealed that the Archbishop had allegedly received a telephone call from Yoweri Museveni, who expressed concerns that intelligence reports suggested the mass was being used for political mobilisation.

“Yesterday you saw what happened. Gen Museveni has given himself the powers to decide that I cannot pray for my husband in my church. He has given himself the power to stop us from praying in our church,” she told journalists.

‘They will never control our spiritual lives’

Byanyima accused the President and his son of overreach, declaring: “Gen Museveni and his son have decided that they control our life including our spiritual lives. Let me tell them this: they will never control our spiritual lives.”

She recounted that after the Archbishop warned the President against interfering in church matters, Mr Museveni stepped back.

“At that point, President Museveni took a step back and said, ‘Okay, just postpone for a few days; I will come back to you to tell you because I want to investigate that mass first.’”

According to Byanyima, the Archbishop is now awaiting further communication.

“Our Archbishop is waiting for him. He said on Friday, he will call the president again and he should tell him what he has found in his investigation.”

