Latest Ugandan Lifestyle News & Trends | Pulse Uganda

LifestyleLatest Ugandan Lifestyle News & Trends | Pulse Uganda
Enchanting dance production ‘Moving Murals’ mesmerises and moves heartsWith an engaging runtime of 45 minutes, ‘Moving Murals’ transported the audience to an imaginative world where each dancer embodied the essence of a living mural.
Photos: Mackline, Tonny Katelegga tie the knot in magical 'Big Wedding'The lavish, all-expenses-paid ceremony was held at the luxurious Speke Resort Munyonyo, where the couple exchanged vows surrounded by their loved ones
Ghetto Kids, top celebrities grab spotlight at LC Waikiki’s new season launchThe fashion extravaganza delivered a mix of high-end fashion, electrifying performances, and star-studded appearances, leaving attendees mesmerised.
Buziga comes alive with a spectacular Neon Rave experienceOn Saturday, November 23, Tusker Lite delivered the ultimate party experience at Jamback Bar and Lounge in Buziga, transforming the venue into a vibrant neon-lit playground to celebrate the Tusker Lite Neon Rave and Jamback’s second anniversary.
Experts warn against trendy phone cases loved by Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner
5 key signs you're addicted to your phone and why it mattersSmartphone addiction may not be as widely recognised as substance addiction, but experts warn it could be just as destructive and is alarmingly widespread.
Ultra-rare all-black penguin spotted on remote islandPhotographer Yves Adams had a once-in-a-lifetime encounter this November when he landed at St Andrews Bay, South Georgia Island, located in the South Atlantic Ocean. A colleague alerted him to the presence of a striking, all-black king penguin amidst the colony.
Third season of 'Conversessions' promises unforgettable music experiencesThis digital music series, famed for its unique acoustic style, will run for six months, culminating in May 2025. Fans can expect an even bigger and better showcase of Ugandan music and artistry, enriched by personal, vulnerable, and unexpected "Conversessions."
Fashion, entertainment extravaganza await at LC Waikiki collection launchThe launch is slated for 2 PM on Saturday, November 23, outside the LC Waikiki store
How to know if your Yaka meter is updatedTo confirm whether your Yaka meter has been successfully upgraded, the steps depend on the meter version.
AUMEX 2024 brings global music experts to UgandaThis year’s Amplify Uganda Music Expo (AUMEX) is shaping up to be a groundbreaking event, uniting top-tier industry leaders, international delegates, and emerging talents in the vibrant city of Kampala, Uganda, from November 22–23.
Final question that crowned Denmark’s Victoria Theilvig Miss Universe 2024The final question that crowned Denmark’s Victoria Kjær Theilvig Miss Universe 2024
Denmark celebrates 2024 with Miss Supranational Europe and Miss Universe titlesVictoria Larsen, crowned Miss Supranational Europe 2024, and Victoria Kjaer Theilvig, crowned Miss Universe 2024, have brought unparalleled glory to their homeland, elevating Denmark’s presence in the world of beauty, culture, and diplomacy.
Why ‘Rolex’ is Uganda’s national foodUgandan Rolex, commonly referred to as Rolex, is an urban Ugandan largely inexpensive food item prepared by combining an egg omelette and vegetables wrapped in a chapati.
Why are standards falling in Ugandan poetry?Nowadays, everyone is a poet. And if you are not one, there is a willing audience just waiting to christen you one.
Day in the life of serial cheater: How to tell your wife has a boyfriendHow to tell your wife has a boyfriend
Book Review: Ann Handley's 'Everybody writes'She argues that anybody can improve their writing, but they must put in the work.
Nsenene more nutritious than chickenNsenene are the undisputed champions of keeping us healthy. They contain the following ingredients:
Why men need to talk about fertility issues more openlyFertility issues can be tough to face, but they’re a reality for many men.
5 Deep questions to ask yourself before 2025Self-reflection is essential, and taking time to ask ourselves the right questions can help move you into 2025 with a renewed sense of purpose.