The daughter of Edwin Karugire and Natasha Museveni (President Yoweri Museveni’s daughter) has got engaged to her fiancé.

The news of Tasha Kunzi Karugire's engagement was shared on social media, though details are still scanty.

Kunzi's fiance is said to be the son of Lieutenant General Sam Kavuma, the Commander of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS).

Tasha Kunzi Karugire

Only a few pictures and short videos from the engagement party have been shared.