Shamim Malende returns home next week as MP race heats up

Kampala Woman MP Shamim Malende is set to return to Uganda early next week, having spent three months in Nairobi receiving medical treatment.

She announced her impending return via a social media post on Wednesday, stating, "Coming back home, Monday 21/7/2025. Thank you, my people."

Malende was flown to Nairobi on April 10th and has been hospitalised since.

Despite her recent health challenges, she is expected to contest for her parliamentary seat in next year's election.

However, she faces competition for her party's flag from several candidates, including Zahara Lukyirika, the current Speaker of KCCA.

Health Concerns and Parliamentary Incident

The specifics of Malende's medical condition remain unclear, though doctors have expressed concerns regarding low blood pressure, insufficient oxygen supply, and potential effects on her heart and other organs.

Her health issues reportedly began after an incident in Parliament where she was forcibly removed by security personnel.

This occurred during protests against the controversial passing of bills rationalising the Uganda Coffee Development Authority.

Following the confrontation, she was admitted to Nsambya Hospital, experiencing shortness of breath.

Malende indicated that doctors were unsure of the exact cause of her illness, stating, "I came back for review in January, but the doctors held me here saying my condition was going into the chronic stage. They needed to continue running tests and managing my condition."

Impact of Hospitalisation

Her hospitalisation in Nairobi followed a previous operation at Aga Khan Hospital in Kenya, where she had been referred due to concerns about potential poisoning.