What is ailing Kampala MP Shamim Malende?

Kampala Woman MP Shamim Malende is still bedridden at Nsambya Hospital where she has been getting treatment for the past three months.

Her condition remains unclear, with doctors expressing concern over low blood pressure, insufficient oxygen supply, and potential effects on her heart and other organs.

Malende, a vocal opposition MP, was injured by security operatives during the controversial passing of bills that rationalised the Uganda Coffee Development Authority.

A Parliament Scuffle Turns into a Medical Nightmare

The health challenges that Malende now faces began in Parliament when she was forcefully removed from the floor by security personnel.

Alongside other opposition MPs, she had protested against the passing of the bill, but the situation escalated into a physical confrontation.

In the aftermath of the incident, she was rushed to Nsambya Hospital complaining of shortness of breath.

Speaking from her hospital bed, she revealed that doctors are still unsure about the exact cause of her illness.

“I came back for review in January, but the doctors held me here saying my condition was going into the chronic stage. They needed to continue running tests and managing my condition,” Malende revealed.

Doctors Concerned About Heart and Organ Function

Doctors have noted that her blood pressure remains low, and her body is not getting enough oxygen, which could affect the functioning of her heart and potentially other organs.

Following her return to Uganda, she was caught up in the Parliament scuffle, worsening her health situation.

Her hospitalisation comes just months after she underwent an operation at Aga Khan Hospital in Kenya, where she was referred over fears that she had been poisoned.

Frustration Over Limited Mobility

Malende has expressed deep frustration over her prolonged stay in hospital, which has kept her from fulfilling her responsibilities as a politician and lawyer.

She lamented being unable to attend the burial of Muhammad Ssegirinya, a former client she had represented in court, describing it as a painful moment in her life.

“I feel bad that I just lost one of my clients, Muhammad Ssegirinya, whom I represented in court, and I was unable to bury him,” she said.