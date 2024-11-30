Latest Political News Updates & Newspaper Headlines | Pulse Uganda

PoliticsLatest Political News Updates & Newspaper Headlines | Pulse Uganda
NRM’s Peace Rugambwa 'assaulted by UPDF soldiers,' claims minister behind itThe incident happened on Friday afternoon while Rugwambwa presided over a function at Kakindo Church of Uganda.
Besigye, Museveni were never good friends – ByanyimaByanyima clarified the nature of the relationship between Dr. Besigye and Museveni, revealing that despite their shared history in the liberation struggle, they were never the close friends that many might assume.
Ugandan Parliament dumps British style in subtle chamber redesignAmong the most noticeable changes is the redesign of the Speaker’s chair to reflect a stronger national identity.
Why the NRM flagbearer lost the Kisoro by-electionThe uncertainty lingered because the contest was razor-thin. The difference in the NRM primaries was just 744 votes—a margin that any determined candidate could overturn with proper strategy.
Treasured Ajuna: Youngest political candidate eyeing for MP Youth Central 2026Treasured Ajuna, a 22-year-old from Ntungamo District, has set his sights on becoming the Central Youth Member of Parliament in Uganda’s 2026 elections.
Free at last: NUP’s Olivia Lutaaya narrates Luzira ordealLutaya and 18 others were released from prison on Friday following a presidential pardon
Museveni pardons NUP’s Olivia Lutaaya, 18 othersThe pardon allows them to walk free immediately instead of serving the remainder of their sentence, which was set to expire early next year.
'Kenya now risky for Ugandan opposition' - Bobi Wine speaks on Besigye arrest Speaking during an interview on NTV Wednesday morning, Wine expressed shock and concern over the incident, demanding Besigye's immediate release.
Besigye's host in Nairobi breaks silenceMartha Karua, a former Kenyan Minister for Justice and Gichugu Constituency Member of Parliament, has joined other leaders in calling for the immediate release of veteran Ugandan opposition leader Dr Kizza Besigye.
Politicians, celebrities react to Kizza Besigye's 'kidnap'Political figures and celebrities have joined Ugandans in demanding the release of veteran opposition leader Dr Kizza Besigye, following allegations by his wife, Winnie Byanyima, that he is being held in a military prison in Kampala.
Winnie Byanyima says Kizza Besigye was kidnapped in NairobiWinnie Byanyima, the wife of veteran opposition leader Dr Kizza Besigye, has called for his immediate release, alleging that he was abducted in Nairobi and is now being held in a military prison in Kampala.
Kizza Besigye 'disappears' in NairobiFormer Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) President Kizza Besigye has reportedly gone missing in Nairobi, Kenya.
Mao: Justice Bukirwa did nothing wrong, should be reinstated back on benchJustice Minister Norbert Mao has demanded for the immediate reinstatement of Justice Faridah Bukirwa on the bench as a High Court Judge because as far as available facts show, there is nothing wrong she did. He didn't directly mention Bukirwa’s name but matters he referred to directly relate to her which left the audience with no option but to conclude is the unfairly treated female Judge he was referring to.
Today in history: Eng. Dr. Badru M. Kiggundu is appointed EC bossThis is the date a new Electoral Commission (EC) was appointed, with Eng. Dr Badru M. Kiggundu as Chairperson and Sr. Margaret Magoba as Deputy Chairperson.
Independent candidate floors NRM in Kisoro by-electionThe election was a major setback for the NRM in a district that has long been considered a party stronghold.
Officials deny vote rigging allegations in Kisoro by-electionSocial media videos showing purported vote rigging sparked concerns, but the DRDC categorically denied the claims
What is Gen. Kainerugaba’s 'Sixth Republic?'Gen. Kainerugaba’s tweet is a prelude to a change of guard: from President Museveni to Gen. Muhoozi.
NRM will not get 100% in Kisoro—Bobi WineThe by-election has attracted six candidates: Grace Akifeza Ngabirano (independent), Rose Kabagyeni (NRM), Juliet Musanase (FDC), Aisha Chimpaye (PPP), Sultana Salim Tana (NUP), and Meble Ingabire (UPC).
Museveni takes in scenic Kisoro views en-route to campaign rallyPhotos shared online captured the President, dressed in a bright yellow shirt, gesturing on an empty, paved road, with the lush, terraced hills as his backdrop
Mpuuga misses flight to US for election gigMpuuga was set to join a team of global observers in Maryland to witness the electoral process in action.