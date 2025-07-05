Lukwago confirms presidential ambitions

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has publicly acknowledged his long-held ambition to run for Uganda’s presidency, though he stopped short of confirming whether he will contest in next year’s elections.

Speaking on CBS FM, Lukwago, who is also the president of the newly formed People’s Front for Freedom (PFF), admitted that he had considered entering the presidential race as far back as 2011 but deferred to stronger candidates at the time.

"In this world, there is no one who isn't desirous of great things. I would be disingenuous if I said I don’t want to be president. I want to be president," Lukwago declared.

"But every time you sit as a group and realise that there is someone better than you, it is important to acknowledge that."

Missed Chances and Future Prospects



Lukwago, now 55, reflected on past elections, revealing that his supporters were upset that he missed a key opportunity in 2016.

"Many people tell me that I made a mistake in 2016 and that I should have been in the race," he said.

Comparing himself to opposition stalwart Dr. Kizza Besigye, who first ran for president at 45, Lukwago argued that his age of 55 should not deter him from pursuing the highest office.

"Dr Kizza Besigye is 69 years old. When he first contested in 2001, he was only 45. Right now, I am 55, much older than he was in 2001. Why wouldn’t I want to contest also?"

However, with Besigye currently imprisoned on capital offences and unlikely to contest next year, the PFF faces a dilemma—whether to field a presidential candidate or rally behind another opposition figure.