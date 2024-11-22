Latest News Updates & Newspaper Headlines | Pulse Uganda

NewsLatest News Updates & Newspaper Headlines | Pulse Uganda
Free at last: NUP’s Olivia Lutaaya narrates Luzira ordealLutaya and 18 others were released from prison on Friday following a presidential pardon
MPs push for Ssemakadde resignation from ULS presidencyThe MPs, who held a press briefing at Parliament, described Ssemakadde’s comments as derogatory and an insult to both Karamoja and Ugandan women
Museveni pardons NUP’s Olivia Lutaaya, 18 othersThe pardon allows them to walk free immediately instead of serving the remainder of their sentence, which was set to expire early next year.
UNRA announces alternative routes to Jinja as repairs commence on Mabira sectionThis vital section, particularly near Lugalambo at the forest's edge, has become a hazard for road users due to gaping potholes and a slippery surface, worsened by recent rains.
Teachers protest poor pay at Kampala Parents' School owned by Sudhir RupareliaTeachers at Kampala Parents' School, located in Naguru, have staged a protest over their poor pay at the primary school.
KCCA lauds ATC Uganda for transforming Kibuye Primary SchoolWith a student population of 1,097 and 25 teachers, Kibuye Primary School has faced significant challenges in accommodating its learners.
Doreen Nyanjura narrates tragic shooting of her brotherKampala Deputy Lord Mayor, Doreen Nyanjura, has recounted the tragic incident in which her brother, Albert Cook Tugume, was fatally shot on the evening of Thursday, November 21.
Police speak on Doreen Nyanjura's brother's killingDoreen Nyanjura, also known as Omutatina, took to X on Thursday evening to report that her brother had been abducted at gunpoint.
Chernobyl could be safe for humans as mutant black frogs show radiation resilienceThe 1986 Chernobyl disaster, the worst nuclear accident in history, released unprecedented amounts of radioactive material into the environment.
Energy Ministry Principal Chemist Grace Lajwe diesThe Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development has announced the passing of its Principal Chemist, Grace Lajwe.
"My husband has not owned a gun in 20 years" – ByanyimaByanyima questioned the plausibility of the firearm charges, asking, "How would he have crossed the borders of Uganda carrying a pistol?"
Russia begins mass-producing mobile nuclear bunkers as Putin lowers nuke thresholdRussia has started mass-producing mobile bomb shelters designed to protect against shockwaves and radiation from nuclear explosions.
Family lawyers challenge DPP on Tororo College headmaster case handlingThe family of the late Joseph Francis Olokojo, a retired headmaster from Tororo District, is deeply disappointed after murder charges against suspects in his brutal killing were abruptly dropped by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) on October 31, 2024.
What to know about Uganda’s Shs10.4 trillion Standard Gauge RailwayPresident Yoweri Museveni has launched the construction of the 272km Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) connecting Malaba to Kampala.
NWSC announces water supply interruption on FridayThe National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) has announced interruptions to water supply scheduled for Friday, 22nd November 2024, from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Kizza Besigye arrest: US warns Uganda, KenyaThe latest repudiation has come from the United States where a ranking leader in the country's Senate, Jim Risch expressed grave concerns over the incident.
Former PPS Francis Onapito to be laid to rest two months after his passingPreparations for the official burial, coordinated by the National Organising Committee (NOC) led by the Minister for the Presidency, Hon. Milly Babirye Babalanda, are in full swing.
Besigye’s charged with possession of guns, remanded till DecemberThe court read out a series of charges against him, including alleged offences related to security and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.
Ssemakadde faces internal revolt at Uganda Law Society over derogatory remarksDuring a recent public event, Ssemakadde referred to Justice Abodo in a language widely condemned as offensive and inappropriate
'Kenya now risky for Ugandan opposition' - Bobi Wine speaks on Besigye arrest Speaking during an interview on NTV Wednesday morning, Wine expressed shock and concern over the incident, demanding Besigye's immediate release.