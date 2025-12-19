Cop Ampe dismissed from Uganda Prisons Service; Bobi Wine speaks out

Uganda Prisons Service has dismissed warder Lawrence Ampe, popularly known as Cop Ampe, following his public social media accusations of human rights abuses and political bias, a move that has drawn condemnation from opposition leader Bobi Wine.

A message from the Commissioner General of Prisons confirms the decision.

“Be informed that the Prisons Council, under Minute Number 26.1 of 2025, resolved to dismiss No.17974 Warder Ampe Lawrence from the service with effect from December 9, 2025,” the message reads.

The message directs prison authorities to ensure Ampe hands over all government stores in his possession. It adds that a formal letter will follow and describes the matter as urgent and important.

Ampe was attached to Ngora Prison in Eastern Uganda.

He recently launched a public attack against the Uganda Prisons Service. He accused the service of human rights violations against inmates and fellow officers.

In an unusual move for a serving officer, he used his personal TikTok and X accounts to make the claims. He also posted politically charged messages targeting the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

Ampe accused the NRM of exploiting poverty to draw crowds to political rallies. He claimed many Ugandans attend rallies to access food and clothes, not because of political support.

He also posted videos criticising the Speaker of Parliament, Anitah Among, and complained about the poor state of roads.

Ampe further accused Ngora Prison of making cosmetic improvements ahead of a planned visit by President Yoweri Museveni. He claimed prisoners and staff received new uniforms and buildings were renovated, while staff toilets remained in poor condition.

After his posts went viral, Ampe said the service removed him from duty and charged him before an internal tribunal. He claimed officials denied him a copy of the final ruling.

“Whatever I say, I own it and take full responsibility,” he said. “I have been speaking the truth and fighting for the freedom of inmates and staff.”

He also complained that he continued to receive a salary despite being barred from duty. He described this as corruption and alleged it was meant to silence him.

In response, the Uganda Prisons Service issued a statement signed by Senior Commissioner of Prisons Frank Baine Mayanja.

The service said Ampe’s videos amounted to gross indiscipline. It cited the Uganda Public Service Code of Conduct, which bars officers from speaking to the media on official matters without permission.

The statement also referred to UPS Standing Orders on discipline and obedience. The service said it followed due process and warned officers against misusing phones and computers.

Reacting to the dismissal, opposition leader Bobi Wine condemned the decision.

He said Ampe was punished for exposing human rights abuses, corruption and abuse of power. He accused the government of double standards, claiming other security officers openly support the ruling party without consequences.

Bobi Wine said a future government under the National Unity Platform would build a professional and non-partisan security sector.

For using social media to expose the abuse of human rights, corruption, abuse of power, oppression of lower ranking officers and other evils within the Uganda Prisons Service, officer Ampe Lawrence has been rewarded with a dismissal!



Meanwhile, in complete violation of the law,… pic.twitter.com/8KIMaMiV6H — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) December 19, 2025