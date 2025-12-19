DRC Conflict: Uganda to host regional summit on security crisis

The summit hopes to address sticking issues in the conflict and prevent the momentum of the conflict morphing into a wider regional conflict

Uganda intends to host heads of regional governments' summit in Kampala for a high-level security summit on the war in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, diplomatic sources have confirmed.

According to ChimpReports, the regional summit is slated to be held next Sunday to address the deteriorating security situation in Eastern DRC.

The summit hopes to address sticking issues in the conflict and prevent the momentum of the conflict morphing into a wider regional conflict following the capture of Uvira, a strategic town bordering Burundi by M-23 rebels.

“The proposed Kampala summit comes amid mounting regional and international pressure following the capture of Uvira, a strategic city near the Burundi border that had been hosting South Kivu’s provincial institutions,” ChimpReports reported.

U.S. accuses Rwanda of direct role in Uvira capture

At the United Nations this week,Mike Waltz, the U.S. representative to the Security Council, told members that Rwanda had exercised “strategic control” over M23 and its political wing, the Congo River Alliance (AFC), and had played a direct role in planning and executing the offensive that led to Uvira’s capture.

Waltz said Rwanda had deployed between 5,000 and 7,000 troops inside eastern Congo as of early December, operating alongside M23 fighters and backed by heavy and sophisticated weaponry, including artillery, surface-to-air missiles and suicide drones.

M-23 rebels recently announced their withdrawal from the city of Uvira following pressure from the United States.