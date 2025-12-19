Shakib requests for boxing re-match against Rickman

Socialite Shakib Lutaaya aka Shakib Cham has requested for a re-match against singer Rickman in the Uganda Boxing Federation organised celebrity boxing fight.



Shakib was on the losing end in the high-stakes celebrity boxing match that attracted hundreds to a packed Lugogo Arena in Kampala as the two celebrities settled matters in the ring.

With his wife Zari Hassan in the crowd, Shakib was sent ice cold on the floor in the second round after a devastating series of jabs and punches sent him wobbling onto the canvas in a brutal knock-out loss.

Speaking recently, Shakib seems to have gone back to the drawing board and expects a better result against Rickman.

Rickman won

He admitted that the Ayi Zulu singer is indeed a strong boxer and hopes to be offered a chance to reclaim his pride.

““He is a strong man, and he showed me energy. But I am ready. Give me Rickman again,” he said.

According to reports, Rickman has been demanding a hefty fight payday to stage a rematch that organisers are yet to commit to.

The footballer turned singer reportedly requested for a figure in the region of Shs100m to step in the ring in any next fight after two impressive bouts.

In his first fight, a grudge match, Rickman out-punched and outclassed fellow singer Grenade with whom he shared a violent past. He finally got his revenge in the ring with a RSC victory as the referee stepped in to save Grenade from the onslaught.

While based in Sweden, Rickman started out as a footballer before a devastating knee injury ruined his professional football dreams. While nursing an injury, he released the monster hit, Ebango and never looked back.