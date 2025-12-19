Advertisement

Andrew Mwenda’s brother Major Baguma dies

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 09:57 - 19 December 2025
Maj. Isaac Newton Baguma Muhanga Amooti
Maj. Isaac Newton Baguma Muhanga Amooti, brother of journalist Andrew Mwenda and senior government officials, has died, with family and leaders paying tribute as burial arrangements await announcement.
Maj. Isaac Newton Baguma Muhanga Amooti is dead.

Amooti died on Friday morning, December 19, 2025.

He was the brother of businessman and veteran journalist Andrew Mwenda, Commander Land Forces Lt Gen Kayanja Muhanga, and State Minister for Primary Healthcare Margaret Muhanga.

Confirming the death, Margaret Muhanga announced the loss in a post on X.

“With a heavy heart and so much sorrow, I announce the death of my brother & our family Dad Maj. Isaac Newton Baguma Muhanga Amooti. He passed on this morning. May God receive him in glory 🙏🙏🙏”

Minister of State for Youth and Children Affairs Balaam Barugahara Ateenyi also mourned Amooti.

“Condolences to the Muhanga Family.

"My heartfelt condolences to my best friend, big sister colleague Minister Hon. @MargaretMuhanga, CLF Gen. Apollo Muhanga, and my big brother old man of clan mr @AndrewMwenda Adyeeri, on the painful loss of your dear brother and father, Maj. Isaac Newton Baguma Muhanga Amooti, who passed away this morning at Mulago Hospital,” Barugahara posted on X.

“May God grant you strength, comfort, and peace during this difficult time. Please know that my thoughts and prayers are with you and the entire Muhanga family. May his soul rest in perfect peace. Mahano, Hon. Abwooli Margate Muhanga and Family.”

The family has not yet announced burial arrangements.

