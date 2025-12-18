Guinness Matchday On Tour heads to Jinja this Saturday

The Matchday truck will transform the venue into a football hub, with fans viewing live matches on a large high-definition screen while enjoying an electric matchday atmosphere.

The iconic Guinness Matchday Truck will roll into town, set to give fans a full-blown Premier League experience in a vibrant outdoor setting.

The Guinness Matchday On Tour returns this Saturday, December 20, 2025, promising yet another unforgettable football and entertainment experience at Ruck Yard Sports Club in Jinja City.

With the Premier League season heating up, the excitement in Jinja is set to be at its peak. The event is expected to attract football lovers from across the city and neighboring areas, all eager to soak in the passion and drama that define Premier League matchdays.

Fans will be treated to a packed lineup of fixtures including Newcastle vs Chelsea (3:30 PM). One of the standout encounters will see Manchester City go head-to-head with West Ham United at 6 PM at the Etihad Stadium.

City head into the clash just two points behind league leaders Arsenal, making the match a must win as they continue their title pursuit.

The Match of the day kicks off at 8:30 PM with a blockbuster clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool. The fixture comes with plenty of talking points following recent results.

Tottenham, who were beaten 3-0 last weekend by Nottingham Forest, will be desperate to bounce back in front of their fans.

However, they face a resurgent Liverpool side eager to continue their winning trajectory after recovering from a difficult run of form.

With Mohamed Salah back in the squad and smashing records once again, the Reds will be looking to pile more pressure on Spurs as they chase vital points.

Beyond football, fans will have the chance to win exciting Guinness goodies through the Matchday Minutes.

Supporters who correctly predict scoring minutes during the matches will walk away with branded merchandise and other rewards.

The entertainment lineup will feature live performances from celebrated songstress Tracy Melon, who is set to serenade revelers with her soulful voice and energetic stage presence.

Her popular songs including Tovayo, Ogenda Kukilaba, Sumagiza, Bintwala, Kakana and Don’t Stop, among others, are expected to keep the crowd on their feet.

Speaking ahead of the event, Mercy Atwongyeire, the Project Manager for Premium Beer at Uganda Breweries Limited, said the Guinness Matchday On Tour in Jinja highlights the brand’s commitment to elevating fan experiences across the country.

“As the official beer partner of the Premier League, Guinness is committed to bringing Premier League experiences closer to fans, wherever they are. The Guinness Matchdays and our in-bar activations ensure that fans everywhere get to experience the Premier League in an exciting, immersive and engaging way,” Atwongyeire said.