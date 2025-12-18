Events promoter Nobert Twizire, better known as Nobat

Nobat Events to spend Christmas in Luzira Prison, further remanded

Popular events promoter Norbert Twezire, better known as Nobat Events has been further remanded to Luzira Prison till December 30, 2025.

Nobat’s bail hearing stalled at Makindye Court as the presiding magistrate was not in the courtroom due to other high-level judicial engagements.

Sources say the judges’ and legal bosses were attending an annual end of year conference in Kampala.

The events organiser was detained following a series of complaints by local artistes.

He is reportedly facing 12 separate charges filed by several top artistes including Eddy Kenzo who slapped eight charges, Jose Chameleone lodged three charges while Mariam Tindatine filed one case.

The allegations against Nobat include defamation, verbal attacks, and the dissemination of false and harmful statements about the artists.

He claims Kenzo stole Shs5bn meant for artistes and maintains that he has evidence. He also attacked his wife Phiona Nyamutoro, in a separate incident.

In his brief appearance, he maintained a defiant stance stating that what he spoke about the singers is true and he is simply on leave.

He laughed at his accusers claiming that the prison authorities are taking very good care of him.

