Police arrest Gulu gang leader behind attack on NUP supporters

Police in Gulu City says they have arrested a notorious gang leader alongside other 40 members of a criminal gang that wrecked havoc on supporters of the National Unity Platform president Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine’s campaign rally on December 6.

According to the regional police spokesperson ASP David Ongom Mudong, one Fatuma Aleng mobilised the gang through social platforms including Tiktok.

“Among those arrested is Aleng Fatuma, who is alleged to have led the mobilization of the suspected criminal gangs using various media platforms, including TikTok, among others. Operations are ongoing to ensure that all accomplices are identified and apprehended,” he said.

He explained that the culprits were identified through analysis of CCTV footage and intelligence networks.

“Through the analysis of CCTV footage and other intelligence networks, the Police conducted a well-coordinated, intelligence-led operation on the night of 18th December 2025 in Gulu City and its surrounding suburbs. As a result of this operation, 41 suspects were arrested and are currently being detained at Gulu Central Police Station (CPS),” he explained.

Kyagulanyi held a campaign rally December 6 in Gulu which was characterised by violent scenes as security, gangs and NUP supporters clashed.