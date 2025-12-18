Cultural Catalysts: How Talent Africa Group reimagined Ugandan entertainment in 2025

By hosting over 25 major events, the group has successfully bridged the gap between local grassroots talent and international stardom, creating a vibrant cultural ecosystem that caters to an incredibly broad demographic.

As the curtain falls on 2025, Talent Africa Group (TAG) is celebrating a landmark year that has firmly repositioned Uganda as a premier hub for entertainment and tourism in Africa.

By hosting over 25 major events, the group has successfully bridged the gap between local grassroots talent and international stardom, creating a vibrant cultural ecosystem that caters to an incredibly broad demographic.

From the roaring laughter of comedy gardens to the historic echoes of fifty-year-old melodies, TAG’s 2025 portfolio has been a masterclass in diverse curation and logistical excellence.

How TAG's Aly Alibhai turned up

A Decade of Laughter and Legacy

The year saw a significant milestone for the comedy sector with Anne Kansiime’s "Comedy Grill" at the Sheraton Gardens. Celebrating a ten-year career, the event showcased TAG’s ability to curate niche, high-end experiences.

By blending legendary figures like Dr Miria Matembe with contemporary comic stars such as Salvador and Madrat, the Group demonstrated a strategy of cross-generational appeal.

This event was not merely a show but a "roast" that humanised icons, proving that comedy remains a vital pillar of the Ugandan entertainment landscape.

Anne Kansiime Comedy Grill

Boosting Tourism through Creative Partnerships

In May, the Group played a key role in the Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo (POATE) 2025.

Welcoming over 3,000 delegates from 50 countries, the event highlighted the inextricable link between the arts and economic growth.

CEO Aly Alibhai’s vision of entertainment as the place where "culture, creativity, and travel meet" was evident in the seamless integration of performances, such as the reunion of the iconic girl group Blu 3, within a high-level business environment.

This strategy has successfully attracted international audiences, positioning Uganda’s natural wonders alongside its creative brilliance.

POATE fashion

Honouring the Pioneers: Afrigo at 50

Perhaps the most emotive event of the year was the 50th-anniversary celebration of the Afrigo Band.

Despite a heavy downpour, thousands of fans gathered to witness a historic tribute to Uganda's oldest band.

The inclusion of Congolese legend Kofi Olomide underscored TAG's ability to attract international superstars to bolster local celebrations.

The event served as a bridge between the veterans of the industry and younger fans, ensuring that Uganda’s musical heritage remains relevant in a modern, globalised market.

Afrigo Band marked 50 years in music

Diplomatic and Social Impact

Beyond music and comedy, Talent Africa Group facilitated the high-profile visit of His Highness Prince Rahim Aga Khan V in September. Focusing on education and health, this event highlighted the Group's capacity to manage complex, dignified, and logistically sensitive engagements.

The inauguration of the new Aga Khan University campus in Kampala served as a reminder that entertainment groups can be powerful partners in national development and community engagement.

The Evolution of Nyege Nyege

The year culminated in the 10th-anniversary edition of the Nyege Nyege Festival at Kalagala Falls. This year, the festival evolved from a "party" into a world-class cultural ecosystem.

10th edition of the Nyege Nyege Festival

The introduction of "The Hive"—hosting Africa’s inaugural Electronic Music Conference—showcased a commitment to the professionalisation of the local music scene.

By bringing in global icons like Skrillex to perform alongside local Kadongo Kamu artists, TAG has created a unique platform where local sounds are exported and global trends are imported, all while maintaining an "unapologetic Ugandan identity."