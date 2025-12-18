From Kampala to Riyadh: The rising culinary career of Jonathan Walinda

At just 24 years old, the pastry chef is establishing a professional footprint in Saudi Arabia, transitioning from local beginnings in Kampala to roles within some of the world’s most prestigious culinary teams.

Across the seas in the Arabian peninsula, a young Ugandan chef Jonathan Walinda has emerged as a major talent.

Born in Mulago in 2001 and raised in Wakiso, Jonathan’s trajectory reflects a modern narrative of African professional mobility and dedication to craft.

Early Foundations and Professional Transition

Jonathan’s formal education began at English Medium Wakiso, followed by secondary studies at Kakiri College.

His entry into the hospitality sector occurred at the Triangle Hotel, where his initial exposure to the kitchen environment solidified his interest in the bakery arts.

Jonathan Walinda

Recognising a specific aptitude for pastry, and with the encouragement of his mother, Namuddu Norah, he made the strategic decision to pursue baking as a full-time career.

This choice eventually led him to move abroad, seeking a broader platform to refine his technical skills and understand the complexities of international service standards.

International Experience and High-Level Appointments

The breadth of Jonathan’s professional portfolio is notable for its diversity.

He has held positions at various established venues, including Coolinc Hospitality, Madeo Italian Restaurant, and Bianca Restaurant. During these tenures, he worked alongside a global cohort of chefs from France, Italy, and Sri Lanka.

Jonathan credits this exposure to different cultural approaches to dough and sugar work as the cornerstone of his technical development. In December 2025, following a period at NUA restaurant in Riyadh, he joined the Alain Ducasse team.

He is currently preparing for the 2026 official opening of a new Alain Ducasse venture in Saudi Arabia, where he will serve as a Bakery Chef.

Jonathan Walinda

Beyond the kitchen, Jonathan has successfully utilised digital platforms to document his work and build a professional brand.

He achieved a notable milestone by becoming the first individual in his specific category in East Africa to receive verification on TikTok.

This digital visibility, complemented by active presences on Instagram and LinkedIn, has garnered attention from several Ugandan media outlets.

While social media often focuses on aesthetics, Jonathan uses these channels to bridge the gap between traditional Ugandan flavours and modern international pastry techniques, positioning himself as a unique figure in the contemporary baking community.

Future Objectives and Mentorship

Despite his rapid ascent, Jonathan maintains a pragmatic philosophy regarding career growth. He frequently advocates for a "learning-first" approach, advising aspiring chefs to prioritise the acquisition of experience and respect for senior mentors over immediate financial gain.