Advertisement

Spice Diana rules out 2026 music concert

Moses King
Moses King 10:40 - 18 December 2025
Spice Diana
Nakkiriza singer Spice Diana has been synonymous with holding concerts as the year unfolds, most preferably January and February as she kicks off the new calendar in style.
Advertisement

With 2026 knocking at the door, several singers have taken the opportunity to announce their next concerts and music projects. 

Advertisement

Over the past few years, Nakkiriza singer Spice Diana has been synonymous with holding concerts as the year unfolds, most preferably January and February as she kicks off the new calendar in style. 

As the sun sets on 2025, Diana says she has had a change of strategy going forward. While speaking on a local podcast, Diana noted that the future of music lies in the digital spaces and that will be her main focus next year. 

When asked whether she will hold a concert next year, she revealed she has no plans yet. 

“Actually, I don’t have plans for a concert next year. It’s too bad, but I think the year ended so quickly,” she said before adding:

Advertisement

“I think we need to focus more on the digital side because there is money there, a lot of it, clean money. That’s where the world is going.

“Most of our fans hold phones. They are going to stream music.” 

Diana further appealed to the authorities to scale down internet prices to enable  widespread reach among fans. 

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update me
Latest Videos
'I used to be Chameleone’s handy boy' - Daggy Nyce
Video
08.10.2025
'I used to be Chameleone’s handy boy' - Daggy Nyce
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
From Kampala to Riyadh: The rising culinary career of Jonathan Walinda
Lifestyle
18.12.2025
From Kampala to Riyadh: The rising culinary career of Jonathan Walinda
Minister Balaam summons Chosen Becky over wedding day placards drama
Lifestyle
18.12.2025
Minister Balaam summons Chosen Becky over wedding day placards drama
Leave my name or face the music - Full Figure warns content creators
Entertainment
18.12.2025
Leave my name or face the music - Full Figure warns content creators
One soldier, 120 bullets: Bobi Wine denies calling for riots
News
18.12.2025
One soldier, 120 bullets: Bobi Wine denies calling for riots
Afcon2025: Uganda Cranes final squad released, 17-year-old included
Sports
18.12.2025
Afcon2025: Uganda Cranes final squad released, 17-year-old included
Spice Diana rules out 2026 music concert
Celebrities
18.12.2025
Spice Diana rules out 2026 music concert