Spice Diana rules out 2026 music concert

With 2026 knocking at the door, several singers have taken the opportunity to announce their next concerts and music projects.

Over the past few years, Nakkiriza singer Spice Diana has been synonymous with holding concerts as the year unfolds, most preferably January and February as she kicks off the new calendar in style.

As the sun sets on 2025, Diana says she has had a change of strategy going forward. While speaking on a local podcast, Diana noted that the future of music lies in the digital spaces and that will be her main focus next year.

When asked whether she will hold a concert next year, she revealed she has no plans yet.

“Actually, I don’t have plans for a concert next year. It’s too bad, but I think the year ended so quickly,” she said before adding:

“I think we need to focus more on the digital side because there is money there, a lot of it, clean money. That’s where the world is going.

“Most of our fans hold phones. They are going to stream music.”