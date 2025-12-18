Leave my name or face the music - Full Figure warns content creators

Controversial media personality Jeniffer Nakanguubi aka Full Figure has warned content creators to desist from using her name for clout or face legal consequences following the detention of Shalom Kawesa.

Controversial media personality Jeniffer Nakanguubi aka Full Figure has warned content creators to desist from using her name for clout or face legal consequences.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking on the sidelines of the National Resistance Movement campaign rally in Kassanda district yesterday, Full Figure warned that she is only getting started with people maligning her reputation online.

“I am so fed up!” She asserted before adding.

“Taking them to prison is the least I can do. Prison will help them become better people. Otherwise, I am much more capable of doing something far worse than sending them to jail.”

Full Figure noted that content creators have made it a habit to attack her for clout knowing that negative comments about her will help them build an online following.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“They are always using my name yet I don't even know them or have ever met them. I also have children, friends and workers whom I can order to fight those online battles for me but it is not something of value. You find somebody claiming that I have a bad odour yet I have been with them in close proximity! Another alleged that I am a prostitute, okay, let them produce evidence before court,“ she explained.

The response comes following the remand of YouTuber Shalom Kawesa aka Shalom 256 over charges of hate speech against Full Figure.

Shalom reportedly shared information on his YouTube channel, which was likely to degrade or demean Full Figure, while hosting one Dr Robert Kironde.

The specific content under scrutiny is an interview posted on the ‘Shalom 256’ channel where the guest, Dr Robert Kironde, allegedly referred to the complainant, Full Figure, as a "prostitute who used to sell her body at Kibuye.

Shalom will spend Christmas behind bars with his bail hearing scheduled for December 30th.

Advertisement