Minister Balaam summons Chosen Becky over wedding day placards drama

Minister of State for Youth and Children Affairs, Barugahara Balaam Ateenyi has summoned singer Chosen Becky over the viral controversy that occurred on her wedding day reception involving her children.

In a summon letter addressed to Chosen Becky, Balaam insists that while the ministry respects the right to privacy, family life and freedom of expression, children must never be used as instruments in adult disputes, publicity stunts, or social media controversies.

“The Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development has taken note of widely circulated images and reports arising from a wedding ceremony held Monday 15th December, allegedly involving the use of children to carry placards bearing messages that appear to target adults in a manner likely to expose the children to emotional harm, public controversy and online exploitation,” part of the summon letter reads.

At the wedding reception, children of Chosen Becky were paraded before guests while holding placards with statements like, “We;ve finally got a caring dad”, among others that seemed targeting her ex-lover Amir Mutebi aka Dictator Amir, with whom she had three sons.

Balaam explained that the law provides for protection of children with serious consequences prescribed for offenders.

He noted that he expects Becky in his office on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, for “formal engagement regarding the matter.”