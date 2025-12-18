Afcon2025: Uganda Cranes final squad released, 17-year-old included

Head coach Paul Put mixed a blend of youth and experience in his final submission including 17-year-old striker James Bogere who had an impressive outing at the recent U17 FIFA World Cup.

Uganda Cranes head coach Paul Put has named the final squad that will represent the country at the TotalEnergies AFCON 2025 finals in Morocco.

The 28-man squad was drawn from his provisional list of 30 players in the Uganda Canes Afcon camp.

In the goalkeeping department, Charles Lukwago was dropped as Denis Onyango will fight for a place with Nafian Alionzi and Salim Magoola. Veterans Timothy Awany and Isaac Muleme return to the Cranes defence while Ronald Sekiganda, too returns to fight for a place in the midfield.

Put apologised to players dropped from the squad stressing that as a coach he has to make the difficult decisions and also urged them not to give up given the nature of the sport.

The national team will kick off their campaign against Tunisia, December 23 in Rabat. The Uganda Cranes have featured at the Africa Cup of Nations on seven occasions (1962, 1968, 1974, 1976, 1978, 2017 and 2019).

The final Afcon2025 squad

Goalkeepers: Salim Omar Magoola – Richards Bay FC (South Africa), Denis Onyango – Mamelodi Sundowns FC (South Africa), Nafian Alionzi – Defence Forces FC (Ethiopia)

Defenders: Toby Sibbick – Burton Albion FC (England), Elio Caprodossi – FC Universitatea Cluj (Romania), Jordan Obita – Hibernian FC (Scotland), Rogers Torach – Vipers SC (Uganda), Kenneth Semakula – Al-Adalah FC (Saudi Arabia), Abdu Azizi Kayondo – FC Slovan Liberec (Czech Republic), Isaac Muleme – Viktoria Žižkov (Czech Republic), Timothy Awany – FC Ashdod (Israel), Hilary Mukundane – Vipers SC (Uganda).

Midfielders: Khalid Aucho – Singida Black Stars SC (Tanzania), Ronald Ssekiganda – APR FC (Rwanda), Bobosi Byaruhanga – Oakland Roots SC (USA), Alhassan Baba – FCSB (Romania), Allan Okello – Vipers SC (Uganda), Travis Mutyaba – CS Sfaxien (Tunisia) Forwards: Melvyn Lorenzen – Muangthong United FC (Thailand), Denis Omedi – APR FC (Rwanda), Rogers Mato – FK Vardar (North Macedonia), Reagan Mpande – SC Villa (Uganda), Jude Ssemugabi – Jamus FC (South Sudan), Uchechukwu Ikpeazu – St Johnstone FC (Scotland), Steven Mukwala – Simba SC (Tanzania), James Bogere – Masaka Sunshine FC (Uganda), Ivan Ahimbisibwe – KCCA FC (Uganda), Shafik Nana Kwikiriza – KCCA FC (Uganda

