One soldier, 120 bullets: Bobi Wine denies calling for riots

National Unity Platform president Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine has denied allegations that he has called upon Ugandans to riot ahead of the 2026 general elections following President Yoweri Museveni’s warning.

Kyagulanyi was responding to the statements of president Yoweri Museveni who explained that it is erroneous for the public to believe that they can overwhelm the armed forces in a riot situation.

While speaking in Kisozi, December 17, Museveni warned against riots stressing that whoever attempts to destabilize the country will regret.

“Don’t listen to [Robert] Kyagulanyi; his comments about our security lack foresight,” he said before adding.

“His claim that there are not enough soldiers to match rioters is misguided. One soldier carries 120 bullets... do the math. Uganda can not be destabilised, and anyone who attempts it will live to regret."

Now, in response, Kyagulanyi denied the allegations and stressed that his call has been about holding peaceful protests as mandated by article 29 of the constitution as a fundamental right.

“We have never called upon our people to riot. Our call is for people to peacefully protest - a fundamental right guaranteed by Article 29 of our Constitution. We're not talking about rioters - we are talking about the citizens of Uganda,” he said.

The NUP flagbearer noted that his call for protest is conditional.

“Our call for protest is conditional. If you don't want people to protest, then guarantee a transparent, free and fair election. Already, you're rigging the election by stopping us from campaigning, blocking us from accessing radio stations, abducting and illegally arresting our campaigners, etc. Stop all this nonsense and you will have no reason to intimidate the citizens,” he added.

The opposition party has been holding its campaigns under the theme, ‘Protest Vote’, a call for its supporters to vote out the incumbent, guard their votes and also ‘demand their votes’ if rigged.

