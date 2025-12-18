Advertisement

Gloria Bugie speaks out on marriage and motherhood

Moses King
Moses King 19:29 - 18 December 2025
Gloria Bugie
Gloria Bugie
Chikicha singer Gloria Bugie has spoken out about the possibility of marriage and motherhood following her new found fame as a much-sought stage performer and singer.
Advertisement

Chikicha singer Gloria Bugie has spoken out about the possibility of marriage and motherhood following her new found fame as a much-sought stage performer and singer.

Advertisement

While speaking in an interview, Budgie maintained that she respects the institution of marriage and hopes to become a mother but at the right time.

“Children will come,” she said before adding:

“I think there are better things to do than giving birth right now.”

Unfinished business

Advertisement

Bugie maintains that she is only getting started as a singer and has big dreams to achieve especially in the online music streaming world where the Uganda music industry is lagging behind.

She further added that she hopes to influence the culture among artistes who seek drama to front their career growth at the expense of their colleagues’ hard-earned reputation.

“I still have so many things to achieve personally and also for the music industry,” she said.

“Our industry is still backward in this digital world, and I am one of the people working to change that, including putting in line musicians who want to climb to the top using other people’s names.”

Bugie was recently involved in a live TV spat with Aaronx whom she accused of using her name for clout.

Advertisement

The Permission singer on the other hand ruled out any possibility of dating the curvaceous singer over her suggestive, and erotic dances.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Inspire me
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Guinness Matchday On Tour heads to Jinja this Saturday
Sports
18.12.2025
Guinness Matchday On Tour heads to Jinja this Saturday
Nobat Events to spend Christmas in Luzira Prison, further remanded
Entertainment
18.12.2025
Nobat Events to spend Christmas in Luzira Prison, further remanded
Police arrest Gulu gang leader behind attack on NUP supporters
News
18.12.2025
Police arrest Gulu gang leader behind attack on NUP supporters
Gloria Bugie
Lifestyle
18.12.2025
Gloria Bugie speaks out on marriage and motherhood
Gloria Bugie wins Best Female East Africa award in Tanzania, hangs out with Ray Vanny
Entertainment
18.12.2025
Gloria Bugie wins Best Female East Africa award in Tanzania, hangs out with Ray Vanny
Cultural Catalysts: How Talent Africa Group reimagined Ugandan entertainment in 2025
Entertainment
18.12.2025
Cultural Catalysts: How Talent Africa Group reimagined Ugandan entertainment in 2025