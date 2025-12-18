Gloria Bugie speaks out on marriage and motherhood

Chikicha singer Gloria Bugie has spoken out about the possibility of marriage and motherhood following her new found fame as a much-sought stage performer and singer.

While speaking in an interview, Budgie maintained that she respects the institution of marriage and hopes to become a mother but at the right time.

“Children will come,” she said before adding:

“I think there are better things to do than giving birth right now.”

Unfinished business

Bugie maintains that she is only getting started as a singer and has big dreams to achieve especially in the online music streaming world where the Uganda music industry is lagging behind.

She further added that she hopes to influence the culture among artistes who seek drama to front their career growth at the expense of their colleagues’ hard-earned reputation.

“I still have so many things to achieve personally and also for the music industry,” she said.

“Our industry is still backward in this digital world, and I am one of the people working to change that, including putting in line musicians who want to climb to the top using other people’s names.”

Bugie was recently involved in a live TV spat with Aaronx whom she accused of using her name for clout.

