Gloria Bugie wins Best Female East Africa award in Tanzania, hangs out with Ray Vanny

Singer Gloria Bugie is in elite company with Ray Vanny in Tanzania after bagging her first music career award.

The Chikicha singer walked home with an award trophy for the first time in career in the Zikomo Awards, a music awards ceremony that celebrates African rising music stars and those in the diaspora.

She took the Best Female Artiste East Africa crown at the ceremony.

She expressed her joy stressing that her first award has come internationally.

"Mama I Made it. My first Musical Award and it is an International Award. I'm Humbled to have Represented my Country Uganda Musically.Thank you @zikomoawards for Acknowledging my Talent.Thank you Bugie empire for Voting for me. Thank you Hitboss Management for believing in me and the Hard Work,” she posted on social media.

From Kampala to Dar, vibes only 🌍🔥

Hay @Rayvanny pic.twitter.com/yWCWwI86pp — GLORIA BUGIE (@gloriabugie1) December 17, 2025

Bugie came close to her first award at the previous edition of Ugandan award ceremony, Zzina awards but was beaten by breakout talent Nandor Love,whose hitsong Kinawolovu swept off Bugie’s own breakthrough song, Nyash’ in several award categories.

Mama I Made it 🏆 My first Musical Award and it is an International Award I’m Humbled to have Represented my Country Uganda 🇺🇬 Musically.



Thank you @zikomoawards for Acknowledging my Talent.



Thank you Bugie empire for Voting me.



Thank you Hitboss Management for believing in… pic.twitter.com/iskaHeLQl1 — GLORIA BUGIE (@gloriabugie1) December 18, 2025

Other than the awards, Bugie has been enjoying the company of Tanzania top artiste Ray Vanny fueling expectations of a possible duet.

In short videos shared on social media, the two appeared in close contact, rubbing shoulders and checking out award trophies in what appears to be a music studio named Next Level.

