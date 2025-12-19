MC Kats announces retirement from TV after 23 years

Popular media personality Edwin Katamba, better known as MC Kats has called it quits after 23 years as an emcee.

The NBS TV star made the announcement on a live televised show yesterday as he briefly broke down his humble beginnings to the big silver screens and bright lights.

“I think I have done enough. I have served enough. 23 years on TV kimala (is enough),” he said before adding.

“I congratulate all the mcees. When we were starting, they called us wannabes and they said we were making a lot of noise.”

As a gesture of appreciation, he went on to announce that his employers, NBS TV, have been paying him a good figure of $1000 a month. (About Shs3.7m) to which he expressed gratitude.

“When we were starting nobody paid us,” he said.

He went on to add that next year, 2026, he will move on to a different chapter but remained tight-lipped on his next plans outside TV.

Who is MC Kats?

MC Kats is a top events host, music analyst, and HIV/AIDS activist known as the "King of the Mic".

He has had an extensive career in entertainment, hosting shows like NBS's #NBSAfter5 and a recent "King of the Mic" tour, a personal initiative and is usually the go-to MC of choice when hosting a top international celebrity.

He's recognized for his talent management (Kats Music) and impactful work promoting HIV awareness and testing in schools and communities.