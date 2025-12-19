Abraham Luzzi applauds Katikkiro Mayiga for completing Kasubi Tombs renovation

The restoration project, which took more than 10 years, is seen as a major achievement in preserving Buganda’s cultural heritage.

Kampala Central MP aspirant Abraham Luzzi has praised the Prime Minister of Buganda, Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga, for successfully completing the long and challenging renovation of the Kasubi Tombs.

The restoration project, which took more than 10 years, is seen as a major achievement in preserving Buganda’s cultural heritage.

Luzzi thanked the Katikkiro for his strong leadership, commitment, and resilience in ensuring the historic site was fully restored despite many challenges.

Charles Peter Mayiga

Abraham Luzzi also urged continued efforts to strengthen the Buganda Kingdom’s role in Uganda’s political landscape, emphasizing the importance of unity, cultural identity, and meaningful engagement in national affairs.

Additionally, Luzzi called for greater recognition of the Luganda language, proposing that it should be considered among the main languages used in Ugandan institutions.

He noted that Luganda is spoken by more than 10 million people across the country, and must have 30% representatives in the Ugandan parliament,making it a vital tool for communication, inclusion, and national development.

Kasubi Tombs