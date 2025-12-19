Johnnie Walker Blonde, Strictly Soul wrap up 2025 in style

From those dressed for a dance off, to those intending to lounge around while listening to smooth RnB and Soul, everyone was present.

From those dressed for a dance off, to those intending to lounge around while listening to smooth RnB and Soul, everyone was present.

DJ Akio Kawahito is the main captain of the Strictly Soul nights that have taken the African event scene by storm; be it an event in Rwanda, Kenya or Tanzania, he always brings the heat - thanks to songs defined by accidentals, riffs and complex notes.

When DJ Akio started playing RnB and Soul mixes on balconies, broadcasted on Instagram, he probably did not believe that the simple lockdown hobby lcould end up unlocking RnB and Soul across Africa.

Last night, Strictly Soul together with main sponsor- Johnnie Walker Blonde, wrapped up 2025 with a final edition, at Mestil Hotel gardens.

Revellers started flocking the venue as early as 6pm, all in high spirits.

Johnnie Walker Blonde set the perfect mood for the evening, by ensuring that everyone had a welcome cocktail as soon as they entered Mestil Gardens. Many people also enjoyed snapping away against the golden backdrop of the brand.

The profile of the night’s cocktails tried to lean into the RnB and Soul spirit, with many named after poplar songs, and others after the man himself- DJ Akio.

“Strictly Soul allows us to meet our consumers at the intersection of music, memory, and meaningful connection. Johnnie Walker Blonde is a whisky designed for moments like these, vibrant, expressive, and social, where people are not just enjoying a drink, but sharing experiences, singing along, and creating memories together. This platform reflects our commitment to celebrating contemporary culture in a way that feels authentic, inclusive, and unmistakably progressive,” said Christine Kyokunda, Brand Manager, Johnnie Walker.

The night started picking a lot of steam when the DJs started playing songs that defined Soul in the 1990s to the early 2000s, as the audience sang their hearts out, while others seemed to sing to each other lyrics from songs older than them.

“I come to Strictly Soul because of this,” noted one reveller, while talking about audiences singing along to songs without it seeming weird.

“You get a chance to enjoy the music that raised you without being judged.”

From songs such as Keri Hilson’s Knock you Down, Drake’s Hotline Bling, to Ginuwine’s Differences, the songs seemed to care for varied range of music consumers, but regardless of the difference in age, the enthusiasm they showed each song was almost the same.

As the tempo built and the night settled into its groove, the audience became as central to the experience as the DJs themselves.

What unfolded in the gardens was less a party and more a shared performance; voices rising in unison during familiar hooks, couples leaning into each other as choruses landed, and strangers briefly becoming choir-mates over lyrics they had carried for years.

Phones came out not to record the DJs, but to capture moments of collective release, hands in the air during a chorus, laughter between verses, the kind of singing that is off-key yet deeply confident.

It was in these moments that Strictly Soul revealed its true power: a space where the crowd does not merely consume the music, but completes it, turning nostalgia into something living, communal, and unmistakably African.