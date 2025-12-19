Talent Africa Group: A year of championing Uganda’s emerging creative talent

Through a series of high-profile events, festivals, and curated experiences, the company has consistently placed young and upcoming creatives on the same stages as established stars, offering them rare exposure, professional growth, and industry credibility.

Over the past year, Talent Africa Group has continued to cement its reputation as one of Uganda’s most influential forces in nurturing and showcasing emerging artists.

At the heart of Talent Africa’s approach is a deliberate commitment to inclusion. Rather than limiting major events to headline acts alone, the company has made it a practice to integrate local talent into its programming, ensuring that emerging performers gain access to large, diverse audiences.

This was clearly evident during Anne Kansiime’s Comedy Grill on May 11 at Sheraton Gardens. While the event celebrated Kansiime’s remarkable 10-year comedy journey, it also brought together a wide spectrum of Ugandan comedic voices.

Alongside household names like Salvador and Gaetano Kaggwa, performers such as Prim Asiimwe and Skylanta benefited from performing in a premium, professionally produced setting, reinforcing Talent Africa’s belief in collective growth within the creative industry.

Music has been another powerful avenue through which the company has amplified emerging voices. On April 25, the Mavin East Side Tour at Ndere Cultural Center demonstrated how Talent Africa intentionally positions Ugandan artists alongside continental stars.

Before Nigerian acts Bayanni, Magixx, and Boy Spice took the stage, local talents including Vinka, Ava Peace, Joshua Baraka, Denesi, and Bruce Dickson delivered high-energy performances to a packed crowd.

For many of these artists, the event provided invaluable exposure and the opportunity to share a stage with internationally recognised performers—an experience that often opens doors to collaborations, new audiences, and industry recognition.

Talent Africa’s impact was even more pronounced at the 10th edition of the Nyege Nyege Festival in November. Organised by the company, the festival has long been a launchpad for experimental and alternative Ugandan talent.

This year’s edition, hosted at Adrift Uganda in Kayunga, showcased a rich blend of genres, with local artists and DJs commanding major stages.

Standout moments included Fik Fameica’s performances and DJ Suuna Ben’s legendary dawn set, reinforcing how the festival continues to elevate homegrown talent to global audiences while celebrating unapologetic Ugandan identity.

The company’s dedication to emerging creatives also extends beyond main festival stages. The Nyege Nyege Pre-Party on October 31, themed “Rave to the Grave,” highlighted underground DJs and performance groups such as Authentic Voices Africa.

By blending music, theatre, and visual art, Talent Africa created space for alternative performers to shine, proving that talent development goes beyond mainstream appeal.