Nyege Nyege marks 10-year Milestone with cultural summit and River Nile revelry

This anniversary event served as a powerful celebration of a decade of culture, music, and global creative exchange, attracting thousands of revellers to the banks of the River Nile for four unforgettable days.

The 10th edition of the Nyege Nyege Festival drew to a spectacular close yesterday, successfully debuting at its vibrant new home, Adrift Uganda in Kayunga, a locale situated 23 kilometres from Jinja City.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This anniversary event served as a powerful celebration of a decade of culture, music, and global creative exchange, attracting thousands of revellers to the banks of the River Nile for four unforgettable days.

10th edition of the Nyege Nyege Festival

The relocation to Kalagala Falls proved transformative, with the scenic rushing waters of the Nile providing a natural rhythm to the music.

Organised by Talent Africa Group, the festival’s new heart has already begun breathing economic and cultural life into the Kayunga district, where local vendors and international visitors mingled seamlessly amidst the heightened security presence, which was described as visibly professional and reassuringly tight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

10th edition of the Nyege Nyege Festival

A highlight of this milestone edition was the powerful cultural intervention championed by the Royal Danish Embassy in Uganda.

Aligned with Denmark’s new Africa’s Century strategy, focused on cultural exchange and creative entrepreneurship, the Embassy launched two major initiatives.

10th edition of the Nyege Nyege Festival

The first was the establishment of Africa’s inaugural Electronic Music Conference.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This landmark platform was designed to professionalise and support emerging African electronic artists by offering essential skills in production, distribution, artist management, and creative entrepreneurship, bringing together curators and innovators from across the continent.

Suuna Ben at the 10th edition of the Nyege Nyege Festival

In parallel, Denmark unveiled The Hive, a dynamic cultural space supported by Northern Europe’s largest music festival, Roskilde Festival. The Hive hosted workshops, creative labs, and meetups throughout the festival, with a long-term plan to continue into 2026, offering residencies and mentorship to support sustainable growth in Uganda’s creative industries.

Nyege Nyege’s 10-year journey coincided with the 60th anniversary of the nation’s iconic spirit.

Across the festival grounds, five iconic stages—including Hakuna Kulala, The Portal, and Ubuntu—delivered non-stop, high-energy performances.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Joshua Baraka on stage

The sound was an electric fusion of genres, spanning Amapiano, Gqom, Afrobeat, Tekno, and traditional Kadongo Kamu, truly representing the unfiltered, unstoppable sound of Uganda. Friday night saw a standout performance from Fik Fameica on The Portal Stage, whose energy was later replicated on the Ubuntu Stage.

The weekend’s peak arrived in the early hours of Sunday morning, where Masaka’s celebrated DJ Suuna Ben delivered what many called one of the most explosive dawn sets in Nyege Nyege’s history.

10th edition of the Nyege Nyege Festival

From 5 a.m. until sunrise, he kept thousands dancing in a signature tradition, with branches and leaves swinging aloft. Beyond the music, the festival experience was broadened to include adventure tourism—from bungee jumping and rafting to ziplining—thanks to new partnerships with Adrift Uganda and the Lemara Group.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The festival’s success was underpinned by a spirit of shared resilience, joy, and unapologetic Ugandan identity, perfectly embodied by its long-standing partnership with Uganda Waragi.

10th edition of the Nyege Nyege Festival

This year saw a powerful symmetry: Nyege Nyege’s 10-year journey coincided with the 60th anniversary of the nation’s iconic spirit.

Hillary Baguma, Brand Manager for Uganda Waragi, highlighted this shared heritage, stating: “As Uganda Waragi turns 60, we stand here celebrating 10 years of the resilient, innovative, and endlessly vibrant Nyege Nyege Festival. This festival is the spirit of Uganda. We are proud to toast and celebrate this true heritage moment and global cultural phenomenon.”

Nyege Nyege’s 10-year journey coincided with the 60th anniversary of the nation’s iconic spirit.

Advertisement

Advertisement