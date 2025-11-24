Amelia Kyambadde’s daughter splits with hubby over financial abuse

Amber Kyambadde won a divorce after court found her husband had been violent, emotionally neglectful, and had drained her savings while failing to provide for their family.

Amber Kyambadde, daughter of former Trade minister Amelia Kyambadde, told court that her marriage fell apart after her husband, Edgar Bagumire Bicheter, drained her financially while refusing to support the family in the UK.

Amber presented bank statements, her NSSF withdrawal papers, and a sale agreement for land in Kigo to show that the family survived on her income, her retirement savings, and more than Shs211 million from the land sale.

She said Edgar failed to meet his responsibilities, leaving her to carry the financial load. Justice Celia Nagawa agreed.

She ruled that draining Amber’s savings was a serious form of financial abuse.

She also rejected Edgar’s argument that he had made sacrifices for the family, saying the evidence showed a pattern of emotional neglect that left Amber stressed and overwhelmed.

On adultery, the judge said Amber had suspicions and circumstantial signs but no strong proof, such as messages, hotel receipts, or witness testimony.

She therefore did not base the divorce on cheating. However, she stressed that one proven ground, such as cruelty, is enough, and Amber had met this standard.

Amber returned to Uganda in July 2023 with their three children and now cares for them alone in Old Kampala.

She told court that Edgar sends Shs1 million per month, which is not enough to meet their needs.

Edgar said he earns about Shs13 million per month in the UK but remains with only Shs2.1 million after paying rent and other bills.

Justice Nagawa directed him to pay Shs2 million per month.

On custody, Amber asked for primary custody, while Edgar wanted shared custody.

The judge ruled that because the children are very young and have lived with their mother in a stable home for over a year, Amber will remain the primary custodian, and Edgar will have visitation whenever he is in Uganda.

Amber had also asked for Shs300 million in alimony. The judge declined, saying Amber has an MBA, previously worked at Deloitte, and has the ability to earn once she settles.

She added that alimony should not become a long-term burden that keeps former partners tied to conflict after the marriage ends.

