Double Life: Meet the top architect topping the music charts

In the heart of Kampala, a unique creative force is blurring the lines between structural design and melodic rhythm. Brian Matsiko, known to the music world as Faymous, is proving that you don’t have to choose between a professional career and a passion for the arts.

A foundation of excellence

Faymous’ journey began in Mbarara City, where his discipline was forged early on.

A standout student at Kitabi Seminary in Bushenyi, he topped his class before earning a prestigious government sponsorship to Makerere University.

There, he spent five years mastering the rigors of a Bachelor’s of Architecture.

Today, he balances a demanding career as a professional architect with a rapidly ascending trajectory in the Ugandan music industry.

The musical evolution

Faymous officially entered the music scene in 2018 with his debut professional release, "Tegumala." After a strategic hiatus starting in 2020 to focus on his professional growth, he has made a thunderous return in 2025.

His comeback has been marked by high-profile collaborations that have dominated the airwaves:

"Gundeeze" : A massive hit featuring the dynamic duo Kataleya & Kandle.

"Kigwo (Remix)" : A soulful reimagining of his 2020 track, this time featuring vocal powerhouse Geosteady.

"Oli Wange": A romantic collaboration with the celebrated Nina Roz.

The future under Ray Pan Management

Now based in Kampala and backed by the expertise of Ray Pan Management, Faymous is no longer just a "rising star", he is a sophisticated artist with a catalog that includes fan favorites like "Otukubanyo."

By day, he designs the skyline; by night, he crafts the soundtrack to the city.

