Kashushu Shows Creatives How to Flip Creativity into Currency at the Guinness Smooth Creators Lab

At the centre of the night was Uganda’s digital art powerhouse, Natasha Karungi, widely known as Kashushu, who delivered a masterclass that went far beyond inspiration, offering structure, strategy, and real-world pathways for creatives navigating the digital economy

On Friday night, Supremacy Lounge in Nankulabye transformed into a living digital playground as the Guinness Smooth Creators Lab hosted its much-anticipated Digital Art Edition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the centre of the night was Uganda’s digital art powerhouse,Natasha Karungi, widely known as Kashushu, who delivered a masterclass that went far beyond inspiration, offering structure, strategy, and real-world pathways for creatives navigating the digital economy.

Her session began by demystifying art itself, breaking down the difference between 2D and 3D art, introducing virtual reality as a creative frontier, and asking a deeper question that set the tone for the night: How do you distribute your work so it can actually be seen, valued, and paid for?

From there, Kashushu took the audience through the realities of positioning, explaining that talent alone is not enough, and that creatives must place themselves in spaces where opportunity can find them. She spoke about the importance of physical exhibitions, unconventional creative spaces, and building visibility through presence.

Drawing from her own journey, she shared how she first built community online, then transferred it into the real world, from her early pop-up in Bukoto to later showcases in non-traditional spaces, including collaborations with fashion and lifestyle platforms.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A central theme of the night was community building - how an online presence is not just about followers, but about forming ecosystems of people who believe in your work, support it, and grow with it. She emphasized networking as strategy: attending creative events, engaging curators, and learning from fellow creatives, referencing encounters that shaped her own journey and mindset.

One of the most powerful moments came when she challenged creatives’ self-doubt head-on:

“Do not get in your head and think that people don’t want to hear or see what you’re doing. Sometimes it takes you taking your work seriously for people to take it seriously. I mean, look at me, I’m just a girl who draws,” she said

She went on to unpack training and incubation, explaining that lack of confidence often comes from missing structure: understanding how to market yourself, pitch yourself, decide whether you're building a brand or a business, and knowing when to join incubator or training programmes to sharpen those gaps. Kashushu then explored distribution channels, mapping out real monetisation pathways for digital creatives: Physical exhibitions, Commissions, E-marketplaces, NFTs and Merchandising

Advertisement

Advertisement

She dove deep into the NFT economy, explaining how art can be transformed into tokens and crypto assets, building decentralised communities and intellectual property ecosystems. Sharing her personal experience of selling over 5,000 NFTs, she described how NFT communities create long-term value, leadership, ownership, and sustainability, and emphasised that NFTs are not limited to illustrators alone: painters, poets, singers, and performers can all participate as long as their work can be digitised.

Merchandising emerged as another key pillar, from T-shirts and tote bags to wearable art, with a crucial reminder that not all merch sells, and creatives must understand what part of their identity and brand people actually connect with.

Kashushu ended with a reflection on collaboration, a mindset shift that resonated deeply with the room: “I used to hate collaboration because I thought it would dilute my work. But through collaboration, you get to do bigger things and tap into spaces that help you sell your ideas,” she said

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking on the impact of the night, Guinness Uganda Brand Manager Denise Paula Nazzinda reflected on the deeper purpose of the platform

“The Guinness Smooth Creators Lab is about more than showcasing talent; it’s about building systems around creativity. Tonight showed what happens when artists are given access, knowledge, platforms, and belief. We are not just celebrating creativity; we are helping creatives turn passion into possibility, and ideas into sustainable livelihoods.”

In true Guinness Smooth Creators Lab spirit, the night didn’t end with conversation; it evolved into celebration. The space transformed into a high-energy cultural party, powered by an electric lineup of DJs and an engaging MC, with the undeniable highlight being Etania, who’s explosive Amapiano set pulled everyone onto the dance floor.