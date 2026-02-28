Kyambogo students find their 'professional soulmates' at Career Cupid Fair

With a Valentine-inspired theme, the event encouraged learners to find their “professional soulmate” whether in a new industry, an internship placement or the first step towards a long-awaited promotion.

On Thursday, BrighterMonday Uganda hosted the “Career Cupid” Fair at Kyambogo University, bringing together students and employers for a day of meaningful connection, professional growth and fresh discovery.

Mrs Bridget Mugume, Dean of Students at Kyambogo University, described the fair as more than just a networking event.

“This career clinic is a space created not just to talk about jobs but to shape futures, ignite ambitions and bridge the gap between academic preparation and the professional world,” she said.

She emphasised that the timing of the event was critical, noting that students are “emerging professionals preparing to contribute to society, drive innovation and solve world challenges”.

Mrs Mugume reminded attendees that today’s employers demand more than academic excellence.

“The world of work is evolving rapidly; employers seek more than academic excellence; [they look] for adaptability, digital competence, communication skills and ability to learn continuously,” she added, thanking BrighterMonday Uganda and its partners for mentoring students.

Hundreds of students at Kyambogo University graced the “Career Cupid” Fair

Students Confront Career Realities

The University Guild President, Emmanuel Andama, expressed gratitude for the initiative, pointing to the career uncertainties many students face.

“Many of us as students when we finish secondary school education and are eager to join university; we miss out on training as far as career is concerned,” he said.

He noted that course choices are often dictated by grades rather than passion. “There is a struggle to cope with a course you did not desire and having to grow a career out of it,” he admitted, welcoming the internship and employment opportunities presented at the fair.

“Many of you students are now walking into a work environment that is volatile, complex, ambiguous and very uncertain,” he said. “Knowing what you are up against gives you an advantage to prepare better.”

He acknowledged that although securing employment is harder than it was a decade ago, emerging industries present fresh possibilities.

Creating Opportunities for Thousands

Jeff Luboga, Head of the Workforce Department at BrighterMonday Uganda, applauded the overwhelming turnout. “As I speak there are no more seats in the auditorium,” he said. He revealed that BrighterMonday has operated for over a decade, connecting young people to employers. In collaboration with the Mastercard Foundation, the organisation launched the Gen-Kazi programme, creating placement opportunities for more than 45,000 youths in just 11 months.

“We don’t want to leave anyone behind… we urge you… to show resilience and willingness not to be left behind,” Luboga encouraged.

Preparing for a Complex Future

Delivering the keynote address, Kigozi Joseph, a civil engineer at PROME Consultants Limited, warned students that they are entering a volatile and uncertain world of work.

While securing employment may be more challenging than it was a decade ago, he noted that new industries have also emerged, offering fresh possibilities.

Kigozi Joseph, a civil engineer at PROME Consultants Limited

Education Still Matters

Solomon King Benge, founder of Fundi Bots, delivered a candid reflection on his own journey, warning the learners not to drop out of school like himself.

“I am a school drop up; my highest certificate is for A’Level, therefore most of the people I employ are more qualified academically than I am,” he said.

“But one thing I do not encourage is for anyone to drop out of school. People say I dropped out of school and things turned out well for me, but my advice is do not do it. The reason for this is that the world gets increasingly more difficult and complex when you leave school. The one thing that the world does not tolerate today is people without academic”