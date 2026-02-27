Swedish embassy explains new visa arrangements for Ugandans

Sweden will shift processing of Ugandans’ long-term residence permits to its embassy in Nairobi from March 2, 2026, but interviews, biometric submissions and short-stay Schengen visa applications will continue to be handled in Kampala

Sweden’s Ambassador to Uganda, Maria Hakansson, has clarified changes to the handling of migration matters after concerns that Ugandan applicants would be forced to travel to Kenya.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a post on X on February 27, 2026, Hakansson responded to a report by UG Diplomat and sought to correct what she described as a misunderstanding.

“Thank you @UGDiplomat for your interest in this matter. Please note the following correction: Applicants will not be required to travel to Nairobi. In-person procedures such as interviews and biometric submission will still take place at the Swedish Embassy in Kampala. Short-stay Schengen visa applications (for tourism, business or visits of up to 90 days) will continue to be submitted locally in Kampala through VFS Global. 🇸🇪🇺🇬”

Her statement follows an earlier announcement by the Embassy of Sweden in Kampala that, effective March 2, 2026, it will no longer handle or respond to migration-related matters for Ugandan citizens or individuals holding Swedish residence permits.

The responsibility for processing residence permits, including work, study and family reunification applications, as well as long-term visas and extensions, shifts to the Embassy of Sweden in Nairobi.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Applicants have been advised to direct migration-related questions to the Nairobi embassy through its official email. They are also encouraged to track their cases using the Swedish Migration Agency’s online portal and to avoid unofficial agents claiming to offer faster services.

Despite the administrative shift to Nairobi, Hakansson’s clarification confirms that Ugandans will not need to travel abroad for interviews or biometric submissions. These in-person procedures will continue at the Swedish Embassy in Kampala.

Short-stay Schengen visa applications for visits of up to 90 days remain unchanged. Applicants will continue to submit these through VFS Global in Kampala, book appointments locally and provide biometrics at the VFS centre.

Other consular services, including document legalisation and assistance to Swedish citizens in Uganda, will remain available at the Kampala mission.

The change reflects a wider trend among European missions to centralise migration processing in regional hubs while maintaining selected services in host countries.

Advertisement