Navio, Flex D’Paper ignite the dancefloor with explosive new anthem Amnesia

Ugandan hip hop heavyweight Navio has teamed up with rap star Flex D’Paper on a high-energy new single titled Amnesia, a club-ready anthem that blends nostalgic hip hop bounce with a contemporary Afro-dancehall pulse.

Ugandan hip hop heavyweight Navio has teamed up with rap star Flex D'Paper on a high-energy new single titled Amnesia, a club-ready anthem that blends nostalgic hip hop bounce with a contemporary Afro-dancehall pulse.

Built around pure vibe and atmosphere, Amnesia captures the spirit of nights that start with intention but dissolve into unforgettable memories, moments defined by music, movement and freedom. The track fuses old-school-inspired drum patterns with modern dancehall textures, creating a sound that feels both classic and refreshingly current.

Navio takes centre stage, delivering much of his performance in Luganda and grounding the record in a distinctly Ugandan identity. His melodic flow glides effortlessly across the bass-heavy instrumental, underlining his versatility and ability to evolve with changing sounds.

Flex D’Paper, meanwhile, commands attention on the chorus with a bold, infectious hook that gives the song its unmistakable anthem quality.

Production comes from acclaimed beatmaker Bangar Boi, whose signature style merges warmth and rhythm with contemporary polish. The result is a track engineered for dancefloors, festivals and live arenas alike.

The official video, directed by celebrated filmmaker Sasha Vybz, elevates Amnesia into a vibrant nightlife spectacle. Shot across the electric cityscapes of Kampala and Nairobi, the visuals spotlight neon-lit streets, rooftop scenes and pulsating club moments that reflect urban East Africa’s youthful energy.

Cameo appearances from entertainment figures including Maurice Kirya, Sheila Gashumba, Bien and Nviiri the Storyteller further amplify the track’s cross-border appeal.

The single arrives at a pivotal moment in Navio’s career. Following the success of his Orchestra experience at the Serena Hotel last year, a groundbreaking showcase blending live orchestration with hip hop, plans for Season 2 are already underway.

The upcoming edition promises to deepen the fusion of heritage, live instrumentation and contemporary performance into a uniquely Ugandan cultural spectacle.

Fresh from international performances in Addis Ababa, Saudi Arabia, Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Navio continues to cement his status as one of East Africa’s most influential hip hop exports, pushing the genre beyond music into the realm of cultural institution.

