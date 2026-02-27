Advertisement

The price of defiance: Inside UCC’s case against Dean Saava Lubowa,

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 10:06 - 27 February 2026
Dean Saava Lubowa
An online broadcaster, Dean Saava Lubowa, has been convicted, fined and had his equipment confiscated after pleading guilty to operating without a UCC licence and defying regulatory orders.
A routine compliance issue between the Uganda Communications Commission and an online broadcaster has ended in prosecution, conviction and the seizure of equipment.

Dean Saava Lubowa, proprietor of the online platform TV10 – Gano Mazima, pleaded guilty to multiple offences under the Uganda Communications Act, Cap 103. The case was handled at the Standards, Utilities and Wildlife Court in Makindye.

Investigations showed that since November 2018, Saava had installed and operated broadcasting equipment without a licence issued by UCC. The Commission charged him in October 2025 with unlawful broadcasting.

UCC also found that he aired content that breached the Minimum Broadcasting Standards. The Commission said it received complaints alleging defamation and claims that the platform was used to blackmail and intimidate public officials.

Despite a formal directive ordering him to stop operations and regularise his status, Saava continued broadcasting. UCC later carried out an enforcement operation at his premises.

Authorities arrested him and charged him before court.

In court, Saava admitted to installing and operating online television broadcasting equipment without a licence. He also admitted to broadcasting without authorisation and disobeying lawful orders issued by the Commission.

The Chief Magistrate, Gladys Kamasanyu, sentenced him to a fine of UGX 3,000,000 or one year’s imprisonment on the first count.

On the second count, he was fined UGX 500,000 or one year’s imprisonment. On the third count, he was fined UGX 500,000 or six months’ imprisonment, or both.

The court also ordered the forfeiture of 45 pieces of equipment seized from his studio in Lungujja, Kyobe Zone, Rubaga in Kampala. UCC will dispose of the equipment in line with the law.

The Commission said the case sends a strong warning to illegal broadcasters and those who misuse communication platforms. It stressed that violating broadcasting laws can lead to heavy fines, prison terms and loss of equipment.

