Interswitch rewards best agents in Quickteller campaign 

The Jaguza Ne Quickteller Campaign was designed as a high-energy, performance-driven nationwide initiative aimed at rewarding effort, consistency and measurable impact. According to the company, the results were both strong and immediate.

Interswitch Uganda has celebrated the success of its Jaguza Ne Quickteller Campaign with a colourful awards ceremony honouring top-performing agents and recognising growth in digital financial transactions across the country.

Speaking at the event, Country General Manager Moris Seguya paid tribute to the agents who have driven the platform’s expansion.

“Our valued Quickteller agents, who are also today’s winners, our esteemed bank partners, members of the media, our leadership team and staff, and all invited guests, a very good morning to you all,” he said. “Today is about partnership. It is about performance. And it is about progress and of course, celebration.”

He noted that more than 20,000 Quickteller agents now serve five regions across Uganda, describing them as “the backbone of our distribution network” and “the face of financial access in your communities”. He added: “Your resilience and daily commitment power Quickteller.”

During the short campaign period, new customers increased by 17.9 per cent, while newly activated terminals grew by 21 per cent, expanding the agent footprint across the country. Transaction volumes rose by 16.9 per cent, with transaction values surging by 25.6 per cent.

There was also a notable rise in customer onboarding across both urban and rural communities, alongside sustained transaction momentum even after the campaign ended.

Interswitch Country General Manager Moris Seguya

“This tells us one thing: the platform is not just growing; it is gaining trust,” Mr Seguya noted, thanking bank partners for enabling access to formal financial services in previously underserved areas.

Reaffirming the company’s long-term commitment, Mr Seguya said the campaign forms part of a broader vision to empower agents, grow their businesses and deepen financial inclusion nationwide.

Interswitch Country General Manager Moris Seguya with one of the winners

“At Interswitch Uganda, our mission is clear: to enable seamless, secure, and accessible digital payments for every Ugandan,” he said.

Looking ahead, the company plans to onboard more banks onto its Agency Banking platform, introduce enhanced tools to improve agent efficiency and earnings, and expand its reach into more communities.

“When you grow, we grow. When you succeed, Uganda’s digital economy strengthens. This is not the end of a campaign. It is momentum.”

