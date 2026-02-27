Uganda to build 20 more international airports

Uganda is embarking on one of the most ambitious infrastructure drives in its history, with plans to build 20 international airports across the country as part of a broader strategy to accelerate economic growth, expand tourism and improve national connectivity.

Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa announced the bold vision on Tuesday, identifying places such as Kasese, Kotido and Kabale for transformative investments that promise to unlock regional potential.

He revealed for instance that land has been secured for the airport to be built in Kabale, while an investor has already stepped forward for the Kotido airport.

“In Kotido, the Four Seasons Hotel, one of the best in the world, is soon opening there, with an international airport. We have an investor for both. We are going to build another international airport in Kabale. Mr Amos Nzeyi has given us land for that,” he said.

“ Our target is to have 20 international airports to support tourism and connectivity of our people.”

Words are already underway for some of the major investments in the air transport sector.

Ongoing project

These include Kabalega International Airport in Hoima District which is set to be Uganda’s second international gateway after Entebbe International Airport.

The facility features a 3.5-kilometre runway capable of handling large aircraft, cargo and passenger operations, and is expected to be handed over to the government following final installations and certification.

The airport is also part of a broader industrialisation push, with plans for an adjacent industrial park hosting key oil and logistics infrastructure set to begin construction in 2026.

Modernising Entebbe International Airport

Meanwhile, Entebbe International Airport, Uganda’s primary gateway, continues to record sharp growth in both passenger and cargo volumes, handling nearly 2.5 million international passengers in 2025 alone amid rising tourism and trade activity.

The airport has been undergoing phased upgrades and expansions as part of a long-term plan to modernise facilities and boost capacity, ensuring it meets international standards and supports increased air traffic demand.

New Mega Airport at Nyakisharara

Adding to these developments, President Yoweri Museveni has recently green-lit plans for a major international airport at Nyakisharara, near Mbarara

The Nyakisharara project envisages a large-scale airport with multiple long runways, designed to shorten flight times between South America and Asia and to serve long-haul flights efficiently.

The project will be developed under a Build-Operate-Transfer model with private partners, and is expected to span more than 21 square kilometres, with supporting infrastructure including hotels and access roads already being coordinated.

Hon Tayebwa says as part of the 2040 vision, the government will invest heavily in tourism, particularly air transport to ease domestic mobility.

He hopes will in part alleviate some of the challenges being faced by Uganda Airlines

“We are going to invest more in air transport, thereby solving some of the problems at Uganda Airlines. I hope that we can also look at domestic flights, so that it is very cheap for people to fly within the country. Sports tourism is going to be very critical,” he said.

Uganda is currently implementing a strategy of growing its economy to $550billion by 2040.