UPDF, DRC forces storm ADF stronghold, free captives

Joint UPDF and FARDC forces have intensified Operation Shujaa in eastern DR Congo, killing several ADF fighters, rescuing twelve captives and recovering weapons from a key rebel camp near River Epulu.

Joint forces of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) and the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) have stepped up operations against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in eastern DR Congo.

Under Operation Shujaa, the forces attacked a rebel camp west of River Epulu. They recovered a cache of weapons and bomb-making materials.

Military sources said the troops seized firearms, improvised explosive devices, a milling machine and other equipment. Several ADF fighters were killed during the assault. Others escaped with injuries.

The overall Operation Commander of Operation Shujaa, Maj Gen Stephen Mugerwa, is overseeing the offensive. He has been coordinating with field units and pledged to maintain pressure on the insurgents until they are decisively neutralised.

During the latest operation, troops rescued twelve captives around Ofayee near the Ndimo area. The former captives described harsh conditions in rebel hands. They spoke of forced labour and physical abuse.

Security forces are now pursuing remnants of the group that fled from the River Epulu camp, which had served as one of the ADF’s key hideouts. Military officials described the assault as a surprise to the rebel ranks.